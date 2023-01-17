Cold-shooting night leads to loss for Lady Bulldogs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MONDOVI — Sometimes the ball just does not want to fall through the hoop.

Such was the case for the Boyceville girls’ basketball team when it played a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest in Mondovi last Friday, January 13.

Whether Friday the 13th had anything to do with it or not, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to get their shots to tickle the twine that evening and as a result lost 65-27 to the host Mondovi Buffaloes.

“It was a rough night shooting as we missed several easy baskets early in the game,” said Boyceville head coach Jay Lagerstrom of his squad who was coming off a big road win over rival Glenwood City three nights earlier.

“We executed well on offense but just didn’t finish shots that we have to make against good teams. In return, we gave them too many easy baskets as we got beat down the court,” he added.

“Overall, the whole recipe made a game that the score should have been closer than it was,” concluded Lagerstrom.

With a cap seemingly covering its hoop, Boyceville found itself trailing 29 to 9 at the intermission.

And while the Bulldogs did improve on its scoring capabilities in the second half of action, they were still doubled up by Buffaloes, 36 to 18.

Mondovi scored from all over the court, netting 19 deuces and another seven hoops from behind the three-point arc as six different players hit triples by game’s end. Taking just seven foul shots, the Buffs made six of them.

Conversely, Boyceville made just eight baskets – six, two pointers and a pair of treys – in the game. It also struggled at the free throw line making just nine of its 18 attempts.

Hannah Dunn and Zoey Hellendrung led the Bulldogs in scoring. Each accounted for a three pointer as Dunn led the team with nine points and Hellendrung finished with five. After a double-digits effort in Glenwood City, senior post player Rachael Montgomery was held to a hoop and two free tosses by Mondovi but did collect nine rebounds. Cambrie Reisimer tallied three points and Hailey Hanestad, Sarah Stoveren and Jadynn Traxler each scored two.

Ava Gray scored a third of Mondovi’s points finishing with 23 on 11-for-15 shooting including 1-for-1 from beyond the arc. Cassie Thompson and Amber Lund pitched in to score 11 and ten, respectively, and Maddy Marten added nine in the Buffs 38-point victory.

Boyceville, which is currently 2-5 in conference and 6-6 overall following the win over GC and the loss to Mondovi, played a non-conference game in Clayton Monday evening. The Bulldogs return home for two consecutive games starting with Durand-Arkansaw this Thursday, January 19 and next Monday against Eleva-Strum. The following night (Tuesday, January 24), Boyceville is back on the road for a D-SC contest in Spring Valley.