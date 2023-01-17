Boyceville Middle School Archery unit

Boyceville Middle School students just finished up a 7-day archery unit in Physical Education class. They learned a bit of history about archery, the seven stages of shooting, and proper terminology. They followed the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Tournament Archery whistle commands for shooting and scoring.

The ability to have a successful archery unit this year is due to some generous donors. Dunn County Fish and Game donated $450. This allowed the 12 bows to be repaired for the students to use. It also allowed for the purchase of one new target for the program. The Northwest Rod and Gun Club donated $250 which allowed the purchase of new arrows. The Boyceville students appreciate the opportunity to learn and participate in the archery program.