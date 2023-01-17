Boyceville boy cagers lose close game to C-W, beat E-PC Wolves for first conference victory

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Playing a pair of games on the road last week, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team earned a split.

In a non-conference game at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last Tuesday, January 10, Boyceville came up just a few points short in the “Battle of the Bulldogs”, losing 49-45. But, Boyceville was able to flip the script two days later when it traveled to Elmwood High School to play the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City and came out on top 65-48 to earn its first Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory of the season.

With the victory over Elmwood-Plum City, the Bulldogs are now 1-5 in conference and 6-5 in all contests.

The Bulldogs will have plenty of opportunities to add to their Dunn-St. Croix wins tally this week as they play three conferences foes. Boyceville traveled to Colfax Monday evening, January 16 for a makeup of the squads December 15 contest that was postponed due to a snow storm. Just last night (Tuesday, January 17), the Bulldogs returned to the confines of the Dog House to welcome Glenwood City in the rivals first meeting of the season and will cap off the week with a game in Mondovi this Friday, January 20.

Boyceville will start next week’s slate with back-to-back non-conference contests at home against Eleva-Strum next Monday, January 23 and then go to Clayton the following night, Tuesday, January 24.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Boyceville and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (4-7) played to an 18 all deadlock after one half of action in a non-conference contest hosted by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Tuesday, January 10.

Both squads picked up the offensive production in the second half but host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser outscored Boyceville by four points, 31-27, in the final 18-minute stanza to secure a 49-45 victory in the “Battle of the Bulldogs”.

While Boyceville did not have a player score in the double digits, it did have eight players make points in the contest. Caden Wold and Jack Phillips led the Boyceville scorers with eight points apiece and each had four rebounds. Wold also added four assists and a pair of steals before fouling out of the game.

Corbin Krenz went 3-for-3 on field goals and was 1-of-2 at the line for seven points and also finished with four boards. Chase Hollister and Devin Halama were the top rebounders for Boyceville corralling nine and eight, respective, the pair also finished with six points each. Nick Olson tallied six rebounds and five points before he to fouled out.

While Boyeville finished 4-for-22 from the three-point arc it was an anemic 16-for-61 on its other shots and just 9-for-21 at the line.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was 14-for-42 on two-point tries and 3-of-15 from long range but hit on 18 of its 26 free tosses to secure the win. C-W’s Bryce Killoren and Benson Paulson led all scorers with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Elmwood-Plum City

Boyceville’s offense came to play when it went to Elmwood Thursday, January 12 for a conference game against the Elmwood-Plum City Wolves.

The Bulldogs outscored the Wolves in both halves to take a 65-48 win.

After a less than stellar performance at the free throw line in a loss at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser two days earlier, the Bulldogs faired much better as they canned 20 of its 27 attempts compared to 5-for-9 effort by the host Wolves.

Boyceville needed that disparity as Elmwood-Plum City tripled it from long distance hitting nine three pointers to the Bulldogs three.

Starting the second half with a 35-28 advantage, Boyceville outscored E-PC 30 to 20 in that frame to post the 17-point win.

Once again eight Bulldogs cracked the scoring column with four finishing in double figures. Wold once again had a hot hand leading them with 15 points including hitting 7-of-9 free throws. Devin Halama finished with a dozen points and was an animal on the boards, corralling 11 of his team’s 31 rebounds. Simon Evenson made a pair of triples and went 4-for-4 at the line to finish with ten points. Mason Bowel also scored ten points as he went a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and had four boards. Chase Hollister added eight points and four rebounds.

Lucas Glaus led the Wolves with 15 points and had six rebounds. Blake Allen and Trevor Asher each chipped in for ten points with Asher collecting nine boards and Allen five to go along with four assists.