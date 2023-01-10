Threat closes Glenwood City schools, suspect quickly taken into custody

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City School District was closed and locked down Friday, January 6, 2023, after an emailed threat was sent to staff and students the previous day.

In a recorded message sent to parents and staff members early morning of Friday, Superintendent Tim Johnson stated that the district would not be conducting school or offer its daycare services after the school district received a threat. He went on to say, “although we do not believe there is intent we are moving forward with extreme caution and are working with the police.”

By 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Glenwood City Police Department had announced that they had taken a 13-year-old into custody in connection with the threat.

The news release from the Glenwood City Police read as follows:

“On January 5th, 2023, the Glenwood City Police Department received information regarding an emailed threat to the Glenwood City School District, staff, and students.

Glenwood City Police Officers conducted a search warrant on the email address that sent the threat and identified the IP address. Officers determined the threatening email was sent from the Glenwood City Public Library at 6:10 p.m. on January 5, 2023. Several Juveniles were identified and interviewed. A 13-year-old juvenile admitted sending the email and was taken into custody.

Charges are being reviewed at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation. There is no current threat to the public.

The Glenwood City Police Department would like to thank the agencies that assisted us with this incident.

Robert Darwin

Chief of Police”

“We apologize for the inconvenience the school cancellation may have caused but, wanted to error on the side of precaution. With the police determining there is no threat of safety to the community, we will continue to proceed with some planned afterschool activities,” said Johnson in an email to parents and staff after the suspect had been taken into custody.