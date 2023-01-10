Glenwood City school board meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — The Board of Education for the Glenwood City School District met in regular session Monday, January 9 and approved personnel items, donations, district-issued scholarship amounts and drew lots for this spring’s board election.

A pair of candidates filed papers to run for the two board seats that are up for election this April. The terms of Lisa Kaiser and Jon Mrdutt, the board’s president and vice president, respectively, are set to expire this spring. Mrdutt, who has served on the board for the past 18 years, filed the non-candidacy paperwork in December and will not seek another term while Kaiser along with former member Steve Davis were the only two to file their nomination papers for the openings by the January 3 deadline.

During the meeting, lots were drawn for the order of names on the ballot. Kaiser will be listed first followed by Davis.

Under its consent agenda, the board accepted the resignation of Erin McCarthy as middle school volleyball coach and approved a $2,785 grant from the St. Croix Valley Foundation that will be put toward the purchase of a mellophone for the instrumental music department.

Members also unanimously approved the number and amounts of district-issued scholarships that will be presented to the Class of 2023 members during the commencement ceremony in May. The approval included one $500 Topper Partnership Foundation Scholarship, a dozen Russell Meyer Scholarships valued at $1,000 each, two $500 Patricia and Laverne Gust Class of 1947 Scholarships, a $500 Dorothy Kuhn Memorial Scholarship and a Class of 1950 Scholarship for $500.

Shane Strong appeared before the board Monday evening seeking their guidance on some updates to the district’s health curriculum which he will begin teaching to freshmen during the second semester this year. Strong stated that he has been developing the curriculum map for the course over the past several months and has seven units ready to go for upcoming class but stated that he had hit a road block on the unit that deals with human development and growth.

“I have written a curriculum map for human growth and development. But, the further I dig in to this I am learning that we (the school district) are required to create a committee that consists of parents, teachers, community members, public health, administration and clergy,” Strong told the board.

“I guess what I need know from a philosophical standpoint is that we, as a district, are following those state statutes,” continued Strong.

He told the board that parents can have their child opt out of the human growth and development unit.

“When we create this curriculum for human growth and development we are required to provide parents with an outline of what we are going to teach so they know exactly what we are teaching their child and they have the opportunity to opt out,” added Strong.

He went on to tell the board that he needs to know what the district’s philosophy on human growth and development will be and what will be taught during this unit.

“Can we create a committee to help write the curriculum for this specific area?” asked Strong, who also stated that he was comfortable with all of the other areas but would like board direction on this one unit.

After several minutes of discussion, the board agreed to form a committee per state statues to help guide curriculum development for the specific unit on human growth and development.