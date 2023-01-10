Bulldog wrestlers corral Buffaloes; Hellendrung takes title at Bluejay Challenge

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

What a difference a week can make!

After a disappointing performance at the Northern Badger to close out 2022, the Boyceville wrestling team made great strides. In just seven days they rolled into the new year with renewed confidence and found success.

The quick turnaround began last Thursday, January 5 when Boyceville traveled to Mondovi to take on the cooperative team of Mondovi/Eleva-Strum in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference wrestling opener. The Bulldogs returned home a 62-18 winner.

Building on that effort, Boyceville trekked east to Merrill two days later to compete in the annual Bluejay Challenge. Zach Hellendrung continued his stellar freshman campaign, winning the 220-pound championship in Merrill while the Bulldogs pulled out a top ten finish in the 25-team tournament.

“Placing 9th out of 25 teams was a good accomplishment for us,” noted Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson. “We didn’t wrestle everyone in the varsity tournament, so we left some points on the table. It was good for some of our younger kids to take a break from varsity competition.”

The Bulldogs will need those well-rested youngsters when they host the rival Hilltoppers this Thursday, January 12 in a conference showdown in the gymnatorium. A year ago, Boyceville lost a heartbreaking 43-42 decision to Glenwood City on tie-breaking criteria. The Hilltoppers went on to win their first Dunn-St. Croix championship in over a decade. Another close dual is expected with wrestling set to begin at 7 p.m. sharp.

Mondovi/Eleva-Strum

It didn’t take Boyceville much time at all to tame the herd in Mondovi January 5.

In the conference dual opener for both teams, Boyceville won 11 of the 14 matches en route to a lopsided 62-18 victory over host Mondovi who has joined with Eleva-Strum this season to form a wrestling cooperative.

In this instance, two was not better than one.

The Bulldogs Zane Pierce (106), Noah Evenson (120), Jake Bialzik (145), Zach Hellendrung (220) and Parker Coombs (285) all registered first-period pin falls in their matches. Jack Gruenhagen (152) won a 17-2 technical fall for Boyceville, who was awarded four more wins via forfeits. Alex Obermueller was the other Bulldog victor taking a 14-8 decision at 138 pounds.

“Mondovi is still in a rebuilding phase, but we wrestled tough,” Olson said.

“Alex Obermueller wrestled a solid match, he continues to improve and give us a lot of effort at 132 and 138. Jake Bialzik and Jack Gruenhagen continued with bonus point wins at 145 and 152. Parker Coombs and Zane Pierce continue to gain confidence at 285 and 106 with two big pins,” he concluded.

Boyceville 62, Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 18

106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Barrett Fedie (M/ES), 0:56; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 120-Noah Evenson (BV) pinned Abriella Reed (M/ES), 0:25; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 132-Ryker Benitz (BV) received forfeit; 138-Alex Obermueller (BV) dec. Coby Vollmer (M/ES), 14-8; 145-Jake Bialzik (BV) pinned Mason Leirmo (M/ES), 0:57; 152-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) tech falled Blaize Parker (M/ES), 17-2; 160-Cody Wagner (M/ES) received forfeit; 170-Hunter Wik (M/ES) pinned Wilson Avolos (BV), 1:26; 182-Ethan Odegard (M/ES) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:33; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) received forfeit; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinend Tristen Teigen (M/ES), 1:01; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) pinned Jonah Linse (M/ES), 1:18.

Bluejay Challenge

Despite four empty weight brackets, Boyceville still managed a top-ten finish in the annual Bluejay Challenge held this past Saturday, January 7 at Merrill High School.

The Bulldogs scored 212.5 points to place ninth out of 25 schools. State-ranked Wittenberg-Birnamwood won the tournament with 413 points, Division 1 Wausau West was a close second with 411 points and host Merrill finished third with a 348.

Leading the Bulldogs’ charge was freshman Zach Hellendrung who improved to 22-4 on the season after he finished 5-0 in Merrill to capture the championship at 220 pounds. Currently ranked sixth in his Division 3 weight class, Hellendrung won all five of his matches in Merrill with pins including an impressive 1:44 fall against Wausau West’s Cayden Kershaw in the championship match.

“Zach Hellendrung continues to dominate at 220 taking the championship match with a big pin over a senior beast from Wausau West,” Olson stated. “He continues to improve on the little things, he will continue to have success and beat good kids.”

Boyceville senior Bash Nielson, ranked 11th, finished third at 195 pounds. Nielson went 4-1 in Merrill which included a pair of falls and an 8-6 decision over Nathan Waupekenay of Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the third-place match. His lone set back last Saturday came against St. Croix Central’s Parker Shackleton who got the pin just 48 seconds into the pair’s semifinal match.

“Bash Nielson had a nice tournament taking third losing to a quality kid in the semifinals,” said Olson. “We got caught in a throw, I think that match could have been a lot different. Bash came back with a great match against a tough kid to take third.”

Finishing 3-2 and in fourth place at 106 pounds was freshman Zane Pierce.

“Zane Pierce is having a great season for us at 106. For him to take fourth in a tough tournament as a first-year wrestler is saying something about his athletic ability and work ethic,” Olson stated.

Noah Evenson took seventh at 120, Parker Coombs was 12th at 285, Rony Ramos came in 11th at 113, Jack Gruenhagen and Jack Kurschner finished 12th at 152 and 126, respectively, Landyn Leslie copped 13th place at 120, and Alex Obermueller and Jake Bialzik finished 15th at 132 and 145, respectively.