Boyceville boys fall to Elk Mound, nip Amery

BOYCEVILLE — After a 17-day layoff, due in part to inclement weather, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team finally hit the hardwood last week.

It split a pair of games, losing to Elk Mound 60-36 in a conference contest Friday, January 6 and then squeaked past Amery the 78-77 the very next day.

Those results left the Boyceville boys with an 0-3 mark in the Dunn-St. Croix and an overall record of 5-4.

Boyceville is scheduled to play four games including three on he road over the next eight days. The Bulldogs were at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last night. They play at Plum City against the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City this Thursday, January 12 and are in Colfax next Monday, January 16. Boycevlle returns home on Tuesday, January 17 to host rival Glenwood City.

Elk Mound

Boyceville welcomed Elk Mound to the Dog House last Friday, January 6 for a contest that was part of a doubleheader with the girls’ squads playing in the matinée and the boys taking the night cap.

After the Lady Mounders battered Boyceville 58-19, the Mounder men delivered a 60-36 coup de grâce in the night cap.

Elk Mound slowly and methodically built a 32-20 lead by halftime despite some foul issues and then added to its total in the second half for the 24-point win.

The Mounders doubled up the Bulldogs from behind the three-point arc as they hit eight triples to the Bulldogs four. Elk Mound was also an efficient 8-for-10 at the free throw line while Boyceville made only six of their 13 attempts.

Chase Hollister led the Bulldogs with 13 points, 11 of which were scored in the second half. Devin Halama netted nine points with a pair of treys and Nick Olson and Jack Phillips each chipped in with five points.

Elk Mound had four players score in double digits. Sam Wenzel led the way with 13, Ryan Bartig finished with a dozen and Cale Knutson and Kaden Russo each scored 11 points.

Amery

Traveling to Amery Saturday for a makeup of a previously postponed non-conference tilt, the Bulldogs were able to preserve their one-point halftime advantage and defeat the Warriors 78-77 in what turned out to be an exciting and evenly played contest.

Boyceville took a 43-42 lead into the locker room. Both teams scored 35 points in the second half giving the Bulldogs the one-point win.

Five Bulldogs scored in double figures. Devin Halama finished with 20 points on seven hoops and two threes to lead Boyceville. Caden Wold sank three triples to finish with 15 while Nick Olson and Mason Bowell each added 12 and Chase Hollister added 11.

That combination helped offset a 30-point performance by Amery’s Carter Wollan. Jens Lindquist added 16 for the Warriors who also got nine points each from Blake Anderson and Joey Thorsheim.

The Warriors shot the lights out from long distance making 16 three pointers to the Bulldogs nine. Boyceville, however, made 23 deuces to just 11 by Amery.

At the charity stripe, the Bulldogs finished 5-for-7 while the Warriors were 7-for-12.