Suspect nabbed after high speed chase in St. Croix and Dunn Counties

On December 30 at approximately 12:20 am Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota.

Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 eastbound near milepost 28. A pursuit ensued shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

Speeds reached 119 mph. The pursuit continued eastbound on interstate 94 through Dunn County coming to the city of Menomonie. A successful tire deflation device deployment was achieved at mile marker 42 by Dunn County Sheriffs Deputies. The suspect vehicle extinguished its lights, drove through a cross over, and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94. The suspect vehicle came to final rest just on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge at mile marker 43 where the suspect fled northbound on foot over the interstate barrier fence.

After a short search, Mr. Craig was taken into custody. The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by Dunn County Sheriffs Office, Menomonie Police Department, and UW Stout Police Department. The Wisconsin State Patrol credits excellent partnerships between law enforcement agencies in the area to bring this incident to a successful and safe conclusion.