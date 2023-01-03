Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers compete in Northern Badger

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

RIVER FALLS — Just two Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers made it to the second day of competition at this year’s Northern Badger Wrestling Classic – Ethan Rubenzer and Samy Espinal.

Rubenzer took seventh at 170 pounds after finishing 4-2 with three of his four victories via pin falls in the two-day tournament held Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School. Meanwhile, Espinal, who went 3-4, placed 12th at 220 pounds.

Only two of the three Colfax wrestlers competed in the 2022 edition of the Northern Badger which featured several of the state’s top wrestlers in all three divisions,

Sophomore Theo Hovde, lost a pair of four-point decisions at 120 pounds and was eliminated on the first day of competition.

Junior Aiden Anderson was also eliminated following the opening day of wrestling after posting a 2-2 record at 113 pounds. His two wins came on second-period pins – a fall over Lakeland/Mercer’s Justin Funmaker in the opening round and the other against Colt Mikolon of Cameron in the second round of consolation.

Colfax senior Brison Tuschl did not compete due to illness.

As a team, the Raptors finished ninth out of 15 teams in Division 2 after scoring 49 points. Cadott was the D2 victor with 256 points. Bloomer/Colfax tied for 27th overall in the 45-school tournament which was won by Menomonie who tallied 322.5 points to claim the Division 1 (large school) crown and overall championship. Freedom was a close second with 307.5 points and Baldwin-Woodville took third with 294 points.

The Raptors will open Cloverbelt Conference action this Thursday, January 5 when they host a quadrangular meet with Chippewa Falls McDonell, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal and Stanley-Boyd at Colfax High School with wrestling getting underway at 4:30 p.m. They will also compete in the New Richmond Invitational slated for Saturday, January 7.