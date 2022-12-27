Topper wrestlers finish 1-2 in Cumberland Quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CUMBERLAND — Facing some strong competition, the Glenwood City wrestling squad finished 1-2 at the Cumberland Quadrangular held Tuesday, December 20.

The Hilltoppers bested the host Beavers of Cumberland 34-28 to pick up its lone win in the meet. Glenwood City lost 45-33 to Northwestern in a dual it should have won and were beaten 57-18 by a very tough team from Baldwin-Woodville.

The Toppers had six grapplers finish the night with winning records. Freshman Landon Obermueller and sophomore Wyatt Unser went 3-0 at their respective weights of 106 and 120 pounds. All three of Obermueller’s wins were on pin falls. Seniors James Knight (126), Ian Radintz (132) and Gabe Knops (145) and sophomore Mitchell McGee (152) each posted 2-1 marks in Cumberland.

Glenwood City will be in action later this week when they partake in the annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic which is set for this Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School.

Cumberland

With a double forfeit at 220 pounds, Glenwood City took seven matches compared to six by host Cumberland to win the dual 34-28.

The Hilltoppers finished with four pins while the Beavers had three.

Posting those pins for Glenwood City were Landon Obermueller, James Knight, Peyton Rassbach and Gabe Knops. In addition, Wyatt Unser scored a 9-0 major decision over Cumberland’s Cooper Schramski at 120 pounds while Mitchell McGee and senior Noah Brite, who returned from a knee injury suffered during football, both won key decisions.

In one of the dual’s top match ups, two-time defending state champion Dawson Johnson nipped Ian Radintz 2-0 in a battle at 132 pounds. The duo has had some classic competitions over the past three seasons including the 2021 state championship showdown at 106 pounds which Johnson won.

Glenwood City 34, Cumberland 28

220-Double Forfeit; 285-Jack Chafer (C) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC),1:10; 106-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Bryce Jergenson (C), 0:40; 113-Caleb Hile (C) pinned Jake Wood (GC), 3:23; 120-Wyatt Unser (GC) majored Cooper Schramski (C), 9-0; 126-James Knight (GC) pinned Orion Nowlan (C), 1:42; 132-Dawson Johnson (C) dec. Ian Radintz (GC), 2-0; 138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Boaz West (C), 1:57; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Logan Peterson (C), 2:41; 152-Mitchell McGee (GC) dec. Harrison Ruppel (C), 11-7; 160-Jack Owens (C) majored Andrew Blaser (GC), 12-0; 170-Noah Brite (GC) dec. DauTre Allen (C), 7-4; 182-Gabe Erickson (C) dec. Will Standaert (GC), 2-0; 195-Billy Williams (C) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 0:42.

Northwestern

The dual against the Tigers of Northwestern is one that the Hilltoppers should have won.

Leading by a wide margin in a pair of matches, both Topper wrestlers would eventually give up pins which resulted in a huge point swing in the Tigers’ favor as they went on to take a 45-33 win over the Toppers.

Five of Glenwood City’s six wins were via pins by Landon Obermueller (106), Wyatt Unser (120), Ian Radintz (132), Gabe Knops (145), and Mitchell McGee (152).

Northwestern 45, Glenwood City 33

106-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Micheal Jarman (NW), 0:11; 113-Tommy Brown (NW) pinned Jake Wood (GC); 120-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Aiyden Hermanson (NW); 126-James Knight (GC) dec. Logan Jones (NW), TB-1 3-2; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Ethan Meller (NW), 2:00; 138-Parker Follis (NW) pinned Peyton Rassbach (GC), 2:00; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Bryer Burkhart (NW); 152-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Caleb Essen (NW); 160-Charlie Landwehr (NW) pinned Andrew Blaser (GC); 170-Justin Fouts (NW) dec. Noah Brite (GC), 8-6; 182-Tanner Kaufman (NW) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC); 195-Devon Walker (NW) received forfeit; 220-Ian Smith (NW) received forfeit; 285-Andrew Bourque (NW) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC).

Baldwin-Woodville

Glenwood City opened with an 18-6 advantage thanks to a pin by Obermueller (106), a forfeit to Jake Wood (113) and decisions by Unser (120) and Radintz (132), but Baldwin-Woodville won the final nine matches including six by fall and two others via forfeits to claim the 57-18 victory.

Baldwin-Woodville 57, Glenwood City 18

106-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Carter Benson (BW), 0:37; 113-Jake Wood (GC) received forfeit; 120-Wyatt Unser (GC) dec. Drake Gartmann (BW), 10-3; 126-Colton Hush (BW) pinned James Knight (GC), 2:59; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) dec. Cole Braasch (BW), 6-0; 138-Tyler Fink (BW) pinned Peyton Rassbach (GC), 1:45; 145-Hunter Gartmann (BW) dec. Gabe Knops (GC), 6-3; 152-Austin Schmidt (BW) pinned Mitchell McGee (GC), 3:20; 160-Taden Holldorf (BW) pinned Andrew Blaser (GC), 1:34; 170-Elliott Anderson (BW) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 0:23; 182-Drew Stark (BW) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 1:14; 195: Andrew Thompson (BW) received forfeit; 220-Trevor Murdock (BW) received forfeit; 285: Moson Baribeau (BW) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 0:58.