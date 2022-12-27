Senator Rob Stafsholt receives Wisconsin Counties Association’s “Outstanding Legislator Award”

Senator Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) has been honored by the Wisconsin Counties Association with a “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” for his work on behalf of county government during the 2021-2022 Legislative Session.

He was presented with the award December 13, 2022 in his State Capitol Office by WCA Government Affairs Associate Chelsea Fibert.

“Senator Stafsholt has been an incredible advocate for not only the 10th Senate District, but also for all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties,” said WCA President & CEO Mark D. O’Connell. “He is a true champion for the taxpayers, and we are so proud to present him with this award. We are grateful to him for his leadership and all his meaningful impacts through effective governing.”

The “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts. These legislators have demonstrated leadership for counties on key issues, legislation, and the state budget.

O’Connell concluded, “Senator Stafsholt is a tireless leader who works effectively alongside his colleagues and those in the public arena to accomplish sensible public policy that affects the citizens of Wisconsin. We look forward to continuing to partner with him and believe his dedication to county issues will have a lasting impact for generations.”

WCA represents the interests of county government both on the state and federal levels. For more information, visit www.wicounties.org.