Raptor wrestlers lose pair in C-W triangular

CHETEK — The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team wrapped up its preholiday schedule at a triangular meet held Tuesday, December 20 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.

The Raptors left empty handed, however, as it lost both of its dual matches falling 51-24 to host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm and 39-35 to Ladysmith.

Against host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, the Raptors forfeited four weight classes and surrendered pins in four others.

In a close dual with Ladysmith, Bloomer/Colfax got pins from Ethan Rubenzer, Drew Ryder, Aiden Anderson and James McElroy and a pair of forfeits. But, the Lumberjacks also received four forfeits and earned a pair of victories by pin. The difference came at 126 pounds were Ladysmith’s Gabe Gerber decisioned Colfax’s Theo Hovde 12 to 6. The Raptors also had a point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The results were mixed for Colfax’s trio of grapplers.

Senior Brison Tuschl received a pair of forfeit victories at 132 pounds.

Junior Aiden Anderson and sophomore Theo Hovde earned splits in their two matches of the evening.

Wrestling at 113 pounds, Anderson lost to Brady Gesler of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm by fall in the second period. He scored his own pin fall by sticking Ladysmith’s Marc Zeches.

Hovde scored a first-period pin fall in his 126-pound bout with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s Layden Ludwigson but lost a 12-6 decision to Gabe Gerber of Ladysmith.

Bloomer/Colfax will be back in action later this week when it competes in the annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic which will be held this Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School.