Glenwood City Library News 12-28-22

What is coming to the Glenwood City Public Library?

Winter is here! We are excited to announce our Winter Adult Reading Program called, “Reading Across the United States”, starts January 1st. This is also a great time of year to check out our snowshoes we have to offer and you can combine it with checking out our County Park Back Packs, which comes with a park pass to any St. Croix County parks. Glenwood City Public Library also has puzzles you can swap out for or start a puzzle here in the library, and there are games for the family to check out. If you are someone who suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder we have Therapy Lights for you to check out also.

Kids Craft Night/Family Night – Monday’s from 4:00-6:00. Our Kids Craft Night/ Family Night is open to all ages. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will be happy to give you the recipe/instructions. We are also going to have game nights two Monday’s out of the month for families. These are free events.

• January 9 – Melting Snowman

• January 16 – Footprint Penguin

• January 23 – Family Game Night

• January 30 – Family Game Night

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Every Friday – 10:00-11:00

Winter Reading Adult Program – Reading Across the United States.

• Read any book where the story takes place in the United States. (Fiction or Non-Fiction)

• When you are done reading the book you just need to fill out the review card.

• Put a star on our United States Map

• Get your name entered in to our drawing for a chance to win one (1) 2023 Annual Park Pass for St. Croix County.

Other News:

• Watch the City’s new sign for our events.

• Check out our Facebook page and our Website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events.

If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.