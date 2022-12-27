Colfax boys bruise Augusta Beavers in final game of 2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

AUGUSTA — After a nine day layoff due to a cancellation of the Boyceville game to bad weather, the Viking boys were chomping at the bit waiting to get back to some competition on the hard court.

Taking the drive to Augusta December 19 was just what the doctor ordered as they had three players score career highs, resulting in an 83-49 blasting over the Beavers.

The Vikings will now head into the holiday break with a 4-2 record and 1-1 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.

Augusta competes in the Large Dairyland Conference and began the evening with a 1-6 overall record. The Beavers coach decided to throw a 2-3 zone defense against the Vikings and it didn’t take long for Colfax to pretty much tear it apart. Great ball movement and hot shooting from three-point land allowed the Vikings to take a 40-23 halftime lead.

Mason Yarrington was on fire as he drained five triples in the first half for a season high 15 points. Jack Scharlau added 13 points in the half and continued to pound the paint with 12 more in the second for his career high of 25 points, and after Aiden Fisher canned a single trey in the first half, he connected on three more in the second with a deuce and finished with his high score of 14 points. Elijah Entzminger added 13 points along with eight more by Nick Jensen.

The Vikings knocked down 15-of-26 free throws with Jensen canning 4-of-6.

“We did a good job of attacking their 2-3 zone, moving the ball and making the extra pass,” Colfax coach Mark Noll said. “I’m happy with their effort tonight, especially being on the road,” he added.

Brennan King led the Beavers with 14 points with his team hitting 7-of-10 free throws and 6-of- 24 three point attempts.

The Vikings will have another long break as they return to action January 3, 2023 at Turtle Lake.