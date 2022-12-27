Boyceville boys rally in second half to beat Cadott

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — Trailing by seven points at halftime and six points midway through the second half, the Boyceville boys’ basketball squad outscored the Cadott Hornets 24-9 in the closing nine minutes of play. This included a 9-0 run over the final 3:23 to pull out a 61-52 non-conference victory on their home court last Tuesday, December 20.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-3 on the season with the win while the Hornets fell to an identical 4-3 mark.

Hitting six of its eight three-point shots in the opening half, Cadott built a seven-point advantage, 37-30, at the intermission.

The Hornets were able to maintain that lead half way through the second half.

That’s when the Bulldogs found an offensive spark.

Closing their deficit to a single point at 44-45 with 5:40 to play, the Bulldogs eventually pulled even with the Hornets at 52 all with 3:23 remaining on the game clock.

Boyceville then went on to out gun visiting Cadott nine to zip in the final few minutes to post the nine-point win as the Hornets misfired on several shot attempts including a half dozen tries from behind the three-point arc.

Both squads had a trio of players put double digits in the score book.

Senior Simon Evenson led Boyceville and all scorers with 19 points which included three triples and five deuces. Devin Halama, who hit a pair of triples and finished 4-for-4 at the charity stripe, tallied 14 points while Grant Kaiser added 13. Also scoring points for the Bulldogs were Nick Olson with eight, Caden Wold finished with five and Chase Hollister had a two-point hoop.

Warren Bowe led Cadott with 17 points including four threes, Braden Schneider tossed in 16 points on five deuces and a pair of triples and Tegan Ritter finished with 11 points.

The Bulldogs, who finished with seven three-point hoops, went 8-for-14 at the free throw line while the Hornets made just four of its nine tosses.

Boyceville was also set to play another non-conference contest at Amery on Thursday, December 22 but the game was postponed due to a snow storm. The Bulldogs will enjoy the holiday break before returning to the hard wood for a non-conference game at Clayton on Tuesday, January 3.