Lady Vikings bruise Bulldogs, crush Cardinals; 4-0 in D-SC play, 7-1 overall

In a week that produced two snow days for the majority of schools in the area, the Colfax girls managed to get a pair of Dunn-St. Croix Conference games in, both ending in a win for the Vikings.

The Boyceville girls came to town December 13 and the Vikings played a solid defense, taking a 59-21 win. Colfax traveled to Spring Valley three days later overcoming a low scoring first half to win 61-34.

With those two wins, Colfax improved to 4-0 in conference action and 7-1 overall.

The Lady Vikings have a pair of out-of-league contests this week. They traveled to Eau Claire Regis Monday night (December 19) and return home for a contest against Ladysmith this Thursday, December 22 before heading into a two-week hiatus for the holiday break. Colfax will not return to action until Thursday, January 5 when it travels to Elk Mound to face its rival and fellow conference unbeaten.

Boyceville

Colfax ripped off the first 12 points of the game, starting with a put back from McKenna Shipman and her free throw. Molly Heidorn drained a three pointer, Jada Anderson scored on a layup and Heidorn was spot on for another triple and Kaysen Goodell dropped in a free toss for a 12-0 lead. After a Bulldog bucket, Shipman banged in a pair of free throws then after a single Boyceville free toss it was 14-3.

Shipman had a hot hand and connected on a shot from behind the arc then scored from the paint and it was 19-3 for the Vikings. Another long ball from Shipman and a deuce in the lane by Jeanette Hydukovich made it 24-4 and the Bulldog’s Rachael Montgomery ended the half with a close range shot, putting the halftime score at 24-6.

The Bulldogs scored four quick points to start the second half but Colfax buckled down and went on yet another 12-point streak and were in control 38-8. Ten Vikings contributed to the scorebook in the half including Goodell and Jaycey Bowe both with five points, McKenna Shipman, Hydukovich and Sierra Shipman all had four points on two close range shots each, and Heidorn added another trey as did Jordyn Bowe and Anderson, while Brynn Sikora and Autumn Niggemann both scored on a deuce.

McKenna Shipman led all scorers with 17 points and led in the rebounding department with nine while stealing the ball five times. Heidorn added nine points, making all three of her three-point attempts and Niggemann snared seven rebounds with Hydukovich and Heidorn dishing three assists each.

Colfax canned 7-of-21 shots from behind the arc and were 8-for-11 from the foul stripe. Boyceville was 7-for-12 from the free throw line and although they launched several shots from long range, they did not connect on any of them.

“We played very well,” Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. “We out rebounded them by a big margin and Molly shot the ball well,” she added.

Spring Valley

Both teams began the night with a 3-0 record in conference play which may have been a reason for the close score throughout the first half.

Colfax took a 4-0 lead on shots in the paint from Aynsley Olson and McKenna Shipman but the Cardinals went up 5-4. Shipman drained a triple to pull ahead 7-5 but a three pointer put Spring Valley back up 8-7. Olson regained the lead for the Vikings on a deuce and the Cardinals countered for a 10-9 lead.

Another second chance bucket by Shipman made it 11-10 for Colfax and once again the lead changed with a Cardinal deuce. Heidorn scored from close range and the score remained at 13-12 for the Vikings for a long, long time before Goodell hit for a 15-12 advantage. Shipman made it 17-12 but Spring Valley scored the next three points and the half ended with Colfax up 17-15.

Hydukovich hit from the lane to start the second half and after the Vikings led 19-17, they used a nine-point run to pull ahead 28-17.

Shipman was unstoppable in the lane at that point but Meadow Keltner did what she does best as she canned three triples in a five minute span for a 49-26 Viking advantage. Shipman showed her versatility again with her own trey and added a pair of free throws and the Viking lead was 56-34. Free throws finished the scoring off with Goodell hitting 5-of-5 from the line.

Shipman finished with a career high 31 points including three triples and 4-of-4 at the foul line. Keltner added nine points, all on her shots from long range and Goodell finished with seven on a deuce while making 5-of-6 free throws.

As a team Colfax was 9-of-12 at the foul line with six triples. Spring Valley’s leading scorer Mara Ducklow was held to nine points with Heidorn chasing her down most of the game and the Cardinals made 10-of-12 free throws with a pair of treys.