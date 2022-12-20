Dear Santa – Boyceville and Glenwood City 2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Just in the “Nick” of time, we’re pleased to present these heartwarming letters from our area’s kids to their favorite holiday hero. All of the letters are typed as they were written. We hope you enjoy them.

Tiffany Creek Elementary

Mrs. Peterson’s 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

can I have powrs like soprheroes ples? wut do you wont for christmas.

Sincerely,

Griffin Johnson

Dear Santa,

I wd lik rodrskat. I wd lik bike. do you hav bize elfs? I wd lik a nit lit. I wd lik brbes.

Sincerely,

Adrianna Quechulpa

Dear Santa,

Ples giv me a ipade and can you tame cats. Wut do your rander eat?

Sincerely,

Brooklyn Cormican

Dear Santa,

Ples can I have a brbehouse.? How dus yore slay fliy?

Sincerely,

Averie Arterberry

Dear Santa,

I want a nintendo swich plees. Do you use a crismis chere?

Sincerely,

Jaime Hernandez

Dear Santa,

ples can I hav a scar bord and how are the rander?

Sincerely,

Loretta Score

Dear Santa,

I wont rotrscates and a stufee walf Thacyou. is Rodlf redee to fly?

Sincerely,

Selena Lozano

Dear Santa,

Can I have a niendoe swich Ples? how is your randers doing?

Sincerely,

Colt Malean

Dear Santa,

Ples giv me a ex box and Plastashin. hao dus the rader fli?

Sincerely,

Charlie Kinney

Dear Santa,

Ples can I have a polly pocket and a poceman toy? What do you feed your raindeer?

Sincerely,

Evan Laack

Dear Santa,

Kon i ples hav Ninttendo ples luv You Santa

Sincerely,

Emperial O’Neal

Dear Santa,

Santa cud you pleis git me a borbe haws with a borbe car. Is rodof going to fli the sla?

Sincerely,

Payson Fanjoy

Dear Santa,

Ples giv me a wochsh. ples giv me a candos. how ar the rander?

Sincerely,

Aubriella Jenson

Dear Santa,

Plese giv me a fone and a ipade. Haw ar The radere?

Sincerely,

Nadia Tereshko

Dear Santa,

I want a toy fox plese. What cookies can I ofr you?

Sincerely,

Cooper Pomasl

Dear Santa,

I wont a bag of crechr powr discis ples. Wut cinde of cuke do you like?

Sincerely,

Dane Wisemiller

Mrs. Kiekhafer’s 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

How do yor elf on the shelvs mov? I want a nintendo swich. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Reiner Vaughn-Conoboy

Dear Santa,

How das you rander fli? I wot a LoL100. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Sabah Chanine

Dear Santa,

How do yor rander fli? I ont one LoL. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Evie Bauer

Dear Santa,

Haw men elfs doo you hav? I wont a ginepig stuft animl. I luv crims beecus is spreads joy eve war mare chrismis

Sincerely,

Olivia Crawford

Dear Santa,

How mene rander do you hav! I wont a nintendo switch. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Brayden McQyiston

Dear Santa,

I like your red coat. Please can I have a batman toy with a remote. I have been goof all year.

Sincerely,

Lily-Mae Smith

Dear Santa,

Why do you war red and white insted uv waring greena nd red? I wont LoLs for crismis. Merry christmas Sincerely,

Scarlett Freeman

Dear Santa,

Why doo you have so many elfs. I wont a LoL towe Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Effie Wirth

Dear Santa,

I like your redcoat. Please can I have a toy jet. I have been good all year.

Sincerely,

Kener Walton

Dear Santa,

I like gour redcoat Please can I have a man toy. I have been good all year

Sincerely,

Jameson Harris

Dear Santa,

How dusz yor Facletore wrk? Ples can I hav a red majik wand. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Holden Daniels

Dear Santa,

Ho Ho Ho! Wut do your elfs look like? Marry Christmas! I wont a omy LoL!

Sincerely,

Aubrie Flaherty

Dear Santa,

War is the north stor? I wont a toy mosusorus. Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Alek Huber

Dear Santa,

How mene elfs doo you hav? I wont sum slim. Merry christnas!

Sincerely,

Lily Dawson

Mrs. Bird’s 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

I would like a tabet for Christmas. Does sata acsally live in the norh pol?

Sincerely,

Mary Kyser

Dear Santa,

Can you please brig a gum wach for Christmas. How old are yar?

Sincerely,

Maria Bensend

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a now watch charger for Christmas. What are your elfs nams?

Sincerely,

Dorothy Score

Dear Santa,

Can I plees hav a orts and crafts for Christmas. How mane ellvs help you make toas?

Sincerely,

Ashton Webb

Dear Santa,

Can you pleas get a xBox fox Christmas. How do the rander fiy?

Sincerely,

Kylee Goodell

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a candy shop Polly pocket for Christmas. How old are you?

Sincerely,

Linnea Lawrence

Dear Santa,

I wood like a bewedr best for Christmas. I wudr hou do you get uraod the wrld in 1 nit?

Sincerely,

William McHenry

Dear Santa,

Could you plese breing me a fone for Christmas. How do you fly to evre house? \

Sincerely,

Lucas Barstad

Dear Santa,

Can I ples hav a cramu for Christmas. How dou you cum in mi hom?

Sincerely,

Addie Mrdutt

Dear Santa,

I wuod like a PS5 for Christmas. Are the ranndeer doing allright?

Sincerely,

Connor Wolff

Dear Santa,

Can you ples biing me a PS5. Are yaw pacing the sled?

Sincerely,

Eric Smith

Dear Santa,

I will lich a drone for Christmas. How do randre fli?

Sincerely,

John Keesling

Dear Santa,

I would like a Minecraft game for Christmas. How do reindeer fly?

Sincerely,

Mass Marko

Dear Santa,

I would like a neklus for Christmas. How do you fly to evry houes?

Sincerely,

Josephine Franko

Dear Santa,

Can I plese have a babydol and haw are the rander?

Sincerely,

Avery Sutliff

Mrs. Carlson’s 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

you’re butitifol are you married? can I have A stre mind set Please. you’re the best santa.

Sincerely,

Elijah Mrdutt

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I love your beerd It is as white as snow. Can I please have a phone pleeease. I love your soot it was so red. Can I please have a Lego set. I Love your black belt. Santa, what do your reindeer like to eat? I love you so much.

Sincerely

Brock Talmage

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I like you. How do you know my name? Can you please get me a ipad! thank you for the monie’s last year!

Sincerely,

Evalynn Lehmann

Age 177

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa, for the toupe How old are you? Maye I have donic robo blast 2. ypu are nice.

Sincerely,

Jonah Janvrin

Age 7

Dear Santa,

you are the best Santa in the world. How fo you get everywhere in onenight? can I please have a phone. the suit is so red and pretty. santa, I will put cookies out and milk. I hope I hear your bells.

Sincerely,

Ella Schauer

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I really like your gloves. How many elves do you have? can I please have wheel shoes with baby yoda on them. I like your raindeers names. I like you,r soot. The raindeer that you gave me I love him. He is so cute. I like your beard. I like your name.

Sincerely,

Berkley Lange

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like your raindeer santa. want do you like to do. can I please have a rasecar. Santa? Thank you for bringing presents

Sincerely,

Sven Carlsrud

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like your red soot. how did you get to like for ever? may I please have a phone. I have ben good and bad. I like your name santa. I like the Sound fo the bells. I hope I can hear them on christmas night.

Sincerely,

Hudsyn Dachel

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I love your red suit. It looks like a shiny cherry. How many elves are there? can i have a stuffed animal? I like your glasses.

Sincerely, Elliana Williamson

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I like your nama for your raindeer and your name santa. hou is Mrs. Claus? How do your raindeer fly? please can I have a hoverboard please. Thank you for the presints last year. What do your raindeer like and hoa do your rain deer see where they are going at nite?

Sincerely,

Jordy Cassellius

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I love my tv but my remote broke but it still works. Do the reindeer like candy cannes? Can I have a phone please. I love your big red coat.

Sincerely,

Joseph Boesl

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like your red soot. What is your favorite cookie? may I have a miker phone holder please. i like your boots.

Sincerely,

Muriel Bird

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I like you because you are magical. Where did you ger your reindeer? Please can I have a Lego Star Wars Ile fighter? We will leave you milk and cookies.

Sincerely,

Arlo Bettendorf

Age 8

Dear Santa

I love the sound of Rudolphs bells. What is tour favrit cookee? Please may I have a cat laser. Thank you for giving me one of Rudolphs bells.

Sincerely,

Kayden O’Bryan

Age 8

Mrs. Mittlestadt’s 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

I like your ho ho ho. How can you get in our chiney if we dont have 1. Thank you for the gifts.

Sincerely,

Dorothy McClelland Age 7

Dear Santa,

you work very hard every year. How many toys do you make? I’m glad we have chirsmas than you for the presents santa.

Sincerely,

Brynlee Rubusch

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I love youer giftis. Do you have eny maer giftis. I love youer ho ho ho!

Sincerely,

Catherine Nelson

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I like your ho ho. How do your reindeer fly. I like your white beard. I wouold like a hover board. I would like a puppy

Sincerely,

Aspyn Nordby-Hegeman

Age 7

Dear Santa,

you’re nice to people. you’re are to America. Are you Nice to Mis Claus. Are you Nice to out teacher

Sincerely,

Grady Pellett

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like your raindeer that oull your slae Santa will you visit mu family I like your ho ho ho

Sincerely,

Emilia Bauer

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I have 1 cute puppy 1 dog. Wiye do you liv in the north pole. I have 5 cute cats 4 live in the haws 1 livs outsid.

Sincerely,

Alexandra Nelson

Age 7

Dear Santa,

You are very nice to talk to the elfs to make those presents Santa, it is very grateful, Mrs. Clause is so nice. did you or mrs. clause set these whachers cause i want to no can i?

Sincerely Brayden Behling

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents Santa because thank you for everything you do Santa can you bring me a skateboard I like you I like you Santa cuz you you give me present

Sincerely,

Jaxson Zobel

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like you ho ho ho youre the best Santa for christmas can you to ring me acessories for the American Girl dolls thank you santa I wish you happy merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Gretchen Wirth

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like your job. is your job hard? I wish you a happy time

Sincerely,

Owen Schulz

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like the elfs you have. Are thare evil elfs. Hi ms closs

Sincerely,

Matthew Erickson

Age 8

Mrs. Reisimer’s 2nd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas. how is miss clas? I like you becus you are kind and funny. my year is okey. Santa, can you pls send me a Phone and Slime airPos. Thank you so much!

Sincerely,

Serenity Danielson

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for Christmas. I ben vare gooed. How do the elvs get that magec? I am vare cinde and heur wef miu ferns. I wont a how swech game thank you so much mae christmas!

Sincerely,

Emmitt Ulrich-Mahoney

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Hello Sante. I am excited for Christmas wut dus your rainder like to eat? you arn nis. I have ben good. ples I wont a kindr egss and a bobes and a new crans. Thank you so much mare Christmas.

Sincerely,

Elsie Millermon

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for Christmas. you are fun and jolly! is mrs. clas nice to you today? I had a good yean but I ben a littl nody. I am beaing onist Can I pleas have some macup and narc stuf and some suplus? Thank you! I Love you!

Sincerely,

Charli Malean

age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for christmas. you are nice and jolly. Wat do the rain deer eat? I was a good kid this year, I was a littel bad am onest. May I have a PS4 Hunter coll of the wild and a orngen jrone that has a camer on it? thank you!

Sincerely,

Kane Buss

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for chrismas. You are very wise and jolly. Do you like giving gifts? I habe been ok this year. Ive been taking food downstairs. May I have some craft stuff? May I have a chalk board? Thank you!

Sincerely,

Emerson Franko

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for Christmas. How meny raindeer are thare? You are good at your jobb. ]]. P had a good yeru. I wont a giny pig cage ples and a chaler, and a rc car. Thak you!

Sincerely,

Lincoln Clark

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for christmas. Wut are the raindeer favrete food? I love the moster truck you gave me last year. I have bin ok. I have fighted with my brother butt i’v been ok. May I have a miny grave diger moster truck and a big crunch like two years agoye and a new sled? Thank you so much

Sincerely,

Henry Clark

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for christmas. What is it like to be santa? you are vary nice for giving us presents. My year has ben great. I think I have ben good. may you pleas bring me some football cards and a toy tractor? thank you so much.

Sincerely,

Owen Debee, Age 8

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for Christmas. Is miss clos being nise to you? You are vare nice. I have bin good. I am nise to nachr. I wud like some hachumls and a pomrgranit seds and a cat. Thank you so much!!

Sincerely,

Kimber Marzofka

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am exciten for christmas. Whute is the ragder food? Yau are asum! I have ben bad and good sumtimse. I wude rele like a puppy lol ples and thanky and a boy lol and a minkraft ples. Thank you so much!

Sincerely,

Ashley Day

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for Christmas. Do you like children? Thank you for geting us presents, I haved a good year. I clean up the living toom for my mom. I would rile like a Green bay Packer neckles and a cramra and a NFL football with a Green Bay Packer sine on it. Thank you Santa. Thank you so much Santa.

Sincerely,

Kendall Prochnow

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for christmas. I am asidid for you. Wut is it like it up there? I am ok but I hav a little nody but I will fix it. Can I plese have a butful dress and a butful bowe and a noow par uv hihys? Thank you so much

Sincerely,

Elyanna Vaughn

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I am excited for christmas. Do you have pets? I love you! I was a little note. Can you send me 3 toy; a nrfe gun, a saprman figr the biggest nrfe gun. Thank you Santa!

Sincerely,

Jameson Briese

Age 7

Mrs. Hellmann’s 3rd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? For christmas I would like a rc car. another think I would like is a hatchamal set. I would also like a pair of crocks. Can I also have more Little House on the Prairie books? Thank you Santa!

Sincerely,

Aericka Olson

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. Hew do you get our letters? May I have a green four Wheeler please? I am so kind to my parents Mrs. Clause is so nice!

Sincerely,

Jaquon Smith

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Do you know what I want for Christmas? I wish that my sister chevelle could come see me. My mom likes Jack’s stuff. My dad likes speakers. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Henasey Appel

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Are you really real? What I want for Christmas is a V.R the electronic please. And a Whole bunch of cookies on the fireplace. And last thing can I want is a Goosebums Book. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Carmen Rands

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list or naughty list? I am hopeing for a hoverboard. I wish for Pokemaon. I wish for Shopkins. Thank You!

Sincerely,

Gracelynn Bensend

Age 8

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? Can I have a horse? I what like golden Pokemon and a pokebinder. Pleas dont give me cole. Can iI have a remote control rame Thank You Saint Nicholas

Sincerely,

Patricia Schoeder

Age 8

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I please get paint pens? Can I please get the new Lane Walker books? I please get more pictures frames. Thank you santa!

Sincerely,

Sawyer Swenby

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I like Your glasses. How does your reindeer fly? May I have a blue four Wheeler please? I am so kind to ma parents. Mrs Clausa is so nice!

Sincerely,

Tyler Larson

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list or the naughty list. I wish to git avre Goosebumps book. I would like to git avre Happy Potters Movies. I wish to git a train set please and thank you Santa. I wish to git evre meter pusuis. I wish to get a Harry Potters toy set. I would love to get a lot of roblox toy sets.

Sincerely,

Micah Schaffner

Age 9

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Can you please gire me these things. I realy want a camera. I also want a pupet. I want Pokemon so I can have Battles. I really really want a My Life doll. My mom wants lots and lots of chocolate. My dad wants more tools. Thank you santa!

Sincerely,

Kierra Nehring

Age 8

Dear Santa,

What are the elves doing? I hope I get My house back The wae it was and my mom and her mom get a long. I hope I get a new bike. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Temperance Martin

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Am I in the nice list or naughty list? I wish I has electonics, camera, Shopkins, Pokemon, basketball, Clothes, magic wand, Snow globe, ipod, kidi buzz 3, LoL, and an ipad thank you.

Sincerely,

Sophia Tereshko

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list? My mom Likes to bake cupckaes. My dad likes cooking. I wish for a roblox card. Thank you

Sincerely,

Kyle Gean

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list or naughty list? Can I have a new gymnastics mat please? Can I have a gymnastics blanket please? Can I have a flamingo blanket please? Can I have a flamingo pillow please? Can I have a gymnastics pillow? Thank you!

Sincerely,

Brylynn Heinz

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Am I on the naughty or nice list? may I please have a Fedora. Because my brother has two of them and I want to have one to be like my brother. please thank you santa.

Sincerely,

Eben Pattermann

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list or naughty list? I am hoping to get a lot of toy horses and blankets and also suplis for my mom and I would like a lamp and maybe a pare of slippers please and thank you.

Sincerely,

Kacie Bachmann

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Am I on the naughty or nice list? For christmas if you could please get me a real life bunny and a cage. If you say yes please when you drop it off make sure the bunny is inside the cage. Thank you Santa for listening.

Sincerely,

Olivia Mrdutt

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Am I on the naughty list? I wish I cnd have a bike and a sockerball. Can i have a fidgit please and a lego set? In closing, Thank you

Sincerely,

Camryn Schulz

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Why do you take little bites out of cookies? My wish is to have a gocart but I know that’s greedy. Please may I have a tent that I could comfortable fit-crawl in? May I have stuff for the tent like snacks and drinks? Thank you

Sincerely

Ryder Smak

Age 9

Mrs. Roemhild’s 3rd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are the rain deer? For Christmas this year, could I please have a bunch of close, because I would give all the close to the homeless shellter. Allso could you give a lot of food to a dog shellter. I hope you have a nice day. Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Patrick McGee, Age 9

Dear Santa,

How are you and the randeer. For christmas this year, could I please have cabrik, apple wach to cep track of time? can you please get my sister a barbe doll? She wants one bad. PLEASE and thank you. My brother has been his best so please get him a new arse car his others don’t work. My mom and dad work ever day can you get them a grat christmas this year.

Sincerely,

Myla Mittlestadt

Age 9

Dear Santa,

How are you! For Christmas this year, could I please have a 2 feet magladon I will drive it around the house. Mom has been working hread can you get her a back massage? Clyde wants fishing bait. Hope you have a great year! Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

David Score

Age 8

Dear Santa,

How many presants do you deliver each year? For Christmas this year could I please have a Sting action figuer because I like WWE and me and my dad like Sting. Can you get my sister Olivia some Barbies? I hope Christmas night is not to snowy. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Henry Arnold

Age 8

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Can I please have a Samsun ipad because so I can play games with my brother. Can you please give my brother Dalton some facke mony? Thank you for giving presonsto everyone it mackes my day. Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Copper Marlette

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Did you have any babbly riandeer? For christmas this year, could I please have a 3D pen and slime and give my dad a tool box please. And Thank you for the Violin have a marey Christmas.

Sincerely,

Paetyn Johnson

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Are the toys all most done. For christmas this year, could I please have a watch Because want to ceck the time at school. This year my brother has been good. He really wants a bow and arrow. How is Mrs. Clause? Merry christmas!

Sincerely,

Roger Smith

Age 8

Dear Santa,

What are you going to do after chirsmas and do you have powerful dust that makes your sley fly. For christmas this year, could I please have a Elf pet Snow Fox because I have the other two and hopefully the elfs dont Be nauty cause last year there were nut’s so I wanted to give them pet’s. my dad work’s hard at his shop. I think he needs a week off and my sister said you went to my dad’s shop and fixed your sled. Is that true? Respond right here pls

Sincerely,

Kendra Larson

Age 8

Dear Santa,

How is your elf’s. For Christmas this year, could I please have a friendship braslet kit because I want to make some for my friends. For Christmas can you get Abby berg a squismallow she likes dogs? You are so nice. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Estella Johnson

Age 8

Dear Santa,

How are your raindeer? How are you doing today? For Christmas this year, could I please have a cool ming cichen because then I can cook with my mom and dad. Estella Johnson mite want a big big squshmello because she loves them. Merry Christmas Love Abby

Sincerely,

Abby Berg

Age 8

Dear Santa,

How is Christmas are the raindeer and the elfvs getting into mischeif. For Christmas this year, could I please have a drone because to get things from trees. Like my brothers frisby. Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Francisco Lozano

Age 9

Dear Santa,

How many presents do your elfs make each year? For christmas this year, could I please have a phone because if my grandma or someone I know were to pass out or die I could call an ambulins or someone. Another thing I would like is fake nalis because I think they are prety and they make your nails longer. Thank you for sending me presents through out the years, Merry Christmas P.S. My mom has been working a lot around the house so coud you please get her something relaxing thank you

Sincerely,

Gemma Swendy

Age 9

Dear Santa,

How old are you? How are you? I would like calladuty and rockitled. and I would like 50$ 20 cents and coud I plesese get a new tabley and pokeman? My new tablet would be for antrtmany and my pokeman I would crad with my brother. have a good Day.

Sincerely,

Weston Metzger

Age 9

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, could I please have a big table with a pen taht it bring it because my is brokern and I have been a good girl for this year and one more thing a big box of fidget toys and I have a queshten how is mrs Clus is she good and how are the deers doing I hope they are doing good.

Sincerely,

Sheilin Martinez

Age 9

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas this year could I please havea panes for christmas because so i can pant please get blake rc car have a good day. PS have a merry christmas.

Sincerely,

Harper Rother

Age 9

Dear Santa,

How are you? For christmas can I have EVEE plash cus I like pokemon. My dog pudge is good can she have a no plush toy for dogs please. I hope you good luck. Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Monett Cummins

Age 9

Dear Santa,

How old are you? For Christmas this year could I please have a mic because my dog broke my other one. Can you please give my mom a beackle frame her jobittow are you, Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Michael Lalonde

Age 8

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I please have a owe weve huvrboord so i can get to my fred. can i please get makup for my mom thank you for the prezent Merry Chritning. I love you Santa

Sincerely,

Blake Kurschner

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Are your raindeer ok can I please have appel I pod for X Mas could my brother reiner haf a appel i pod to Merry Christmas is your year ok.

Sincerely,

Killian Vaughn-Conoboy

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Would you not cum if i stay up?? This year I would love love to have a baby bunny please! It would be gud educatian. Can you please help my mom and dad? Please fix the problem with me and a friend? Watt not to do be roud bit wutt can get you??! And wutt macks theraneder fly?? love you santa

Sincerely,

Vivian Parmerlee

Age 8

Glenwood City Elementary

Mrs. Peterson’s 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Do you get cold in the northpll? I would like a Dolt Eon oies can, I hav a Dolt Fon! Santa, I would like a mltid choklit ples can, I hav a Bune!

Sincerely,

Oaklie Byerly-Yepma

Age 6

Dear Santa,

Bot qoceko new phone Hey dudes neew hot wheel new track new cats chair xbox die gummy bear new wodrbotl new fokac new mrkcsir new lagos new shoz

Sincerely,

Jase Stahl

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I wot a beeer ucordin frum you on crismis

Sincerely,

Jaxon Boyles

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I wont a fon ant hopkins ant sckol st fant I ckec Hack cape Ckllos Clavs peff 5 haas Dolf loooo a hujrir us 5spls fijis I wot a tablit I wot a cckomu I wot a jron

Sincerely,

Stella Quintana

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I wot a dog and it it duz kioz is eyes are it duz fun stuf and a dol fry kezmez ev.

Sincerely,

Kailanna Stevens

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want fondot teve big room bagnr paisurom iriuvmitov bofan naivkaben

Sincerely,

Adie Groves

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I am kind and I im nas I do kind bees and i wut googes and wut a swimenpol and i wut a hotawz

Sincerely,

Emma Lee

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I won legos yonetoe

Sincerely,

Kaden Wink

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I wont lols. I wont a foon. I wont barbys. I wont a apple wash. I wont a pastashn 5. I wont a pupy

Sincerely,

Lavinia Hillstead

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Tevey Phone ics scremtac thruc how wus yure buy xig is a lot.

Sincerely,

Sofia Quintana

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I wut a iehone or ten dinoswr

Sincerely,

Parker Rott

Dear Santa,

I wan a apple yaash. I wan a loe don.

Sincerely,

Landen Eliason

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want a fenand a prosdot and a big pig also

Sincerely,

Brayson Miller

Age 7

Dear Santa,

lego Lokerland, I was nice.

Sincerely,

Atticus Luepke

Age 6

Dear Santa,

Haw you do babby kidy doll?

Sincerely,

Skylar Mastbergen

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I wont a hrd toy and It Skegoen to be a widbest and i wot a Hlenn

Sincerely,

Blake Miller

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want dinosauers. I want aliens. I want ninja turtles, and zombies, I also want a helicopers

Sincerely,

Waylon Duval

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want a rabfrends blashers and want a opcnchl

Sincerely,

Sarah Fogerty

Age 6

Dear Santa,

Amug us strk PS5, Leggos, raboy frend eggs

Sincerely,

Dominic Bosmore

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like laptop drawning lee

Sincerely,

Ethen Johnson

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want tusum I want iforn I want watnz I want iwufdwhow I want wusk I want mniset I want jaoz I want kusox I want pak I want hobk

Sincerely,

Logan Newgard

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want avbfrokmtwa, pderta, smtx, skti, woorh, PS5

Sincerely,

John Prieve

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I wat a ifon, I wat a croat, I wat a oupe, I wat a borbe, I wat a vurerdohn, I wat a barbor, I wat cat, I wat a capr, I wat a cpbe, I wat a lesqvaeis, I wat eams, I wat tablis, I wat any toy but ies to be onrapein, I Love you. Hope crizmiz I wat mocup.

Sincerely,

Taylor Nelson

Age 6

Mrs. Lind’s 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

I win for a urt kit

Sincerely,

Londyn Kurimay, 7

Dear Santa,

LOL zoo dolhays. 2100 xoxo Dolsy. 1000 kurasaw. 900 klakdblos pats 10 katawsu. Bobu dola. Dobkrasma trasasu. Tofrutef. Plahays. Blas asu. Hrt bloasu. Dope sus. Kias pakrs. Dolfrasu.

Sincerely,

Sophia Clemens, 6

Dear Santa,

A tiblit, legoses

Sincerely,

Chris Rassbach, 6

Dear Santa,

tent pweir trektdr canso

Sincerely,

Kaden Bitney, 6

Dear Santa,

inteok art 4welr adltor linboppene

Sincerely,

Brody Berends, 7

Dear Santa,

a huntin gun and a xbox and pokmeno and Buokgrunt and a rjecer foueruelr puon and mluon car

Sincerely,

Eldon Hoffman, six

Dear Santa,

oxmax sebr hower fotriz max exbox tedrsit veor fret drbk

Wyatt Weyer, 6

Dear Santa,

LOL omg omg fashinshow Happy Happy nirer ii bus with you you and tomlan LOL ornumint cutar Baby Doll Blank Papere Forcheez to come Shopkin KaneBoe Cat Mor Kitty for Love

Sincerely,

Finley Larson, 6

Dear Santa,

I wont Nike Dukx for Crismis ar Hocke table Xvox Legos Begl Vans

Sincerely,

Jase McCullough, 7

Dear Santa,

I wud licu Hos Cemdol Umaricm Dol Trems

Sincerely,

Brinley Shackleton, 6

Dear Santa,

Xurcip Boy Kol Xvrole Xbosol Yro

Sincerely,

Andrew Carleton, 286

Dear Santa,

I wot a Dog and a cat fron Krismis

Sincerely,

Haevyn Webb, 7

Dear Santa,

I wot the ispaivist hot wels. And u hotweol carer and a Gaming pc

Sincerely,

Brayden Black, 7

Dear Santa,

intedo Strist

Briar Leehe, 7

Dear Santa,

I wot waf a Xbox fan Kismis and a pc and a gamem kpebro

Sincerely,

Aimel Norberg, 6

Dear Santa,

For crismis I wont phon and Lego Friens For crismas

Sincerely,

Aubree Dodge, 7

Dear Santa,

I wish to git a machine xvid and a cahin lodr and a machin datnuckr and a machin dash.

Sincerely,

Charlie Cowles, 7

Dear Santa,

1 Kitin, 1 pupee, 1 Bnnee, 2 elwes, 1 pabdol vat, pesnp, 10 edmins vatr penk

Sincerely,

Autumn Ohman, 7

Dear Santa,

5000 Kittins and toy fox. And a toy jelly fisch.

Sincerely,

Avery Schug, 7

Dear Santa,

i wod wot a intedo strist.

Sincerely,

Lincoln Abraham, 6

Dear Santa,

i wot useklf pes i wot a holels ppr i wot xbox i wot a flisler

Sincerely,

Wesley Webb, 6 six

Dear Santa,

I wot a suna sufly my dad wet gud I like krismis I like you n kurn.

Sincerely,

Kadie Wildenberg, six

Dear Santa,

I wont a wunnrn

Sincerely,

Isis Moreno Marmolejo, 6

Dear Santa,

I wont yoktocingun

Sincerely,

Brantley Stevens, 7

Dear Santa,

log huk

Sincerely,

Rylan Schmidt, 6

Dear Santa,

Rabo Hiys Bls Brayes Ku pin.

Sincerely,

Kaileea Brandt, 6

Dear Santa,

I wot a patacit and bunth uv hosis ad her thasres ad jolethath.

Sincerely,

Kierstin Krizan, 6

Mrs. McCulloch’s 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

Thana you santa pewn I wot Stfim case make up and sliym playdough I wot a cafe cop for mom my mom micms to santa.

Sincerely,

Joslynn Spilde, 7

Dear Santa,

Kan I haf a Footbil and nFl gluf card packrs Arin tons grsy weth pats and Pants weth Pats. And a Football Helmit thats Aron Jons. Thak you. How are you dooing?

Sincerely,

Jacob Thompson, 7

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas please can I hav a book and a fidget can I have earings? Putty and hour dye, calehdour and mockeys and soft chairs computers clothes. Thank you and merry christmas.

Sincerely,

Kyndal Buttke, 7

Dear Santa,

thank you for the persents from last year marry chisenes. Can i pleas have a cat toy and a nref Gun and some toys and some Jewlery and some earings and fidgets and some Books and hair stuf and PS5 and some LOLS and OMG dolls and iPhone 14 and computer and a new Pack Back and some mintens and clothes. Thank you santa.

Sincerely,

Taeliyah Westergaard, 7

Dear Santa,

Ples Kan I hav a robuks gift Kard. and a LOL and Ples Kan I hav a dog toy for Lose and Gach. haw are your rander. and haw are your elvs. and haw are you. Ples Kan I hav a min BakPak. Ples Kan I hav a cat toy for hikup my cat. Ples Kan I hav Sliprs for my mom. and Kan I hav a suplis for art. Thank you and your elvs and your rander for giving presents to me.

Sincerely,

Arleigh Jansa, eight.

Dear Santa,

I Love crismis hav a hape mae crismis can I hav scat boord. 3hoo shoos. pude. cld. pladoa. penchardi. Loldol. Bucs. Mdcup.

Sincerely,

Abby Hicks, 7

Dear Santa,

Marry Crismis I rilly rilly wont to come see you. I rilly wont a miker phone Ppless. I rilly miss you to and I rilly wont a xBox 360. and I wont a gupy pless. Can I ples hav a noe Book thet I Love Pless. I won’t to go see my frend rea pless. And I wont to see miss clas Pleess. I wont a phone. Have a save driv.

Sincerely,

Harper Hoffman, 7

Dear Santa,

i want a soaux gift card and a nearf gun and I want a teant bike and PS5 and a new baby Brother and WWE John Seana and tikastist to disniwow 12 from oliver smith Pleas and thank you marry crishmiss to you and a ifhone 14 x romask. and harely doveds on shirt and boots. Happy merry crassmas.

Sincerely,

Oli Smith, 7

Dear Santa,

Fore chresmes I wold pleas like a Hotwheel trak AND some FootBall PADS siz small. Safe travel Mare Chremess.

Sincerely,

James Williams, 8

Dear Santa,

Can I pleace have a Doll House and a LOL omg and stakeing cups and a rain bow hight Dolls and a tablet and a nitendo switch! And sqishes and tikets to disny land! Olso do you need more carets. I have ten skrunches! Marry crismas Santa. I hope Im not on the nutey list but can I olso have a guture and a new bike.

Sincerely,

Lexi Hillstead, 7 years

Dear Santa,

mire crismis a Dire Pes my won tendo my won PS4 my won PS5 A fon my won pano lethic A scsnmlo Big stuf aml Big mi caf my won Brasits Shen with u lot Nrfeun Nelis LoL Dols Nrck Book iFon Apotrs.

Sincerely,

Ashley Carleton, 7

Dear Santa,

I wot Pphony I rile wot a liblotht and wubles phos toy donsnt pls and I hop that ielt ps5 ashmruolv and I wot a bnlboo I can you pes eimoe 7pus I hop you hav pmpnecis is I Love you santa see you in.

Sincerely,

Shelby Larson, 7

Dear Santa,

May i have looom robuc card. And a av lot saish mello and any earring and ples LoL dolls des pets thank you Santa hav fun.

Sincerely,

Bryndle Augusen, 7

Dear Santa,

I wont a Fowne Biyre antehoe aws tiyds tooys joh der disl biyne Fut Bol helmit and peyogloe and a mare crismis

Sincerely,

Logan Brahmer, 8

Dear Santa,

thank you I want a Roblox Gift card 1,00000000000 crocs a PS5 a 1111 safe flies

Sincerely,

Presley Robinson, Eight

Dear Santa,

can i have a 1,000,000 vbuks gift card and a PS3, PS2 PS1 a pi Phone thank you oh and a mancian mery christmas also can I have every xbox please that is it thank you

Sincerely,

Pierce Rott, 8

Dear Santa,

For cristamas I want a violin or a fox sled! Oh! and thank for the ucalaly last year! and the you know… the secret thing. How did you like the cookies and milk last year? This year we have a puppy that eats EVERYTHING! so… the cookies are probobly going to be hafe aten alredy and spilt milk. So well put them up high so he cand get them. Merry cristamas!

Sincerely,

Mallory Phillipps, 8

Dear Santa,

I would like a Ds4 please and thank you. And a iphone. I would like an ipad. Nerf guns please. What is your favorite cookies santa? Mary chrismits. I messt up at a part.

Sincerely,

Zain Schmidt, 8

Mrs. Ohman’s 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

Hi Jingles, hi chipe I am Cam’s Frend chipe. Hi Santa What is your favate cookies? Mi favate cookie is a snukrdol. Can I hav supr Smash Brase? Can I hav a forweeler

Tino Carothers, 7

Dear Santa,

What is your favverit fod? What is your favverit cockie? What is your favverit randeer? My favverit cookie is Turkey. I wot a crosbow. and a PS4. I wot a Brodhed too. Thak you. Hi Santa. Hi Chippy. Hi Sparkl.

Love,

Camden Brahmer, 8

Dear Santa,

What is your faitre cookie? Mi faitre cookie is a cut ot. Please can yoo Git me a drtbice.

Your friend,

Garrett White, 7

Dear Santa,

What is your favot cooki? My font is a pro. I wont a PS5. I wont game fon my PS5. What is your favet Elf?

Ulises Peralta, 7

Dear Santa,

What is your rell name? Do you rily haf eight rander? Why Kant I see you at hit time? Can I haf a ralachi dlls Ples? And a camera ples. How are you in the northpole?

Love,

Delaney Shackleton, 7

Dear Santa,

Does RooDoff Really have a Red nose? How does the Rain Deer get thery magic? Will my Brother get is own elF? Thank you for the Rain Bow High! Last Year I would Like The Rain Bow High Houes, A Camra, a Slime Kit and CriuSiv HnD writeing NoteBook.

Your Freind

Olivia Ann Igo, 8

Dear Santa,

How do the randere fly? Why do you Ware the christmas soot? Can I please have a lol dol?

Your friend,

Arabella Weina, 7

Dear Santa,

How colde is the North Pole? Does roodof’s nose akchly glow? How meny raindeer are there? Thank you for the fuzy blankete you got me last year and the gtar. If it wood be ok can I plese have a gimnastixs bar for Christmas?

Love,

Ella Sielsdorf, 7

Dear Santa,

What is yor faveret cookie? Does Rootof Rily have a red nose? My fraerit cookie is choclit cookie. Do you Rily have hare? I Rily want too go to the northpool. Can I please have a romot cuntrol car?

Love,

Paityn McNamara, 7

Dear Santa,

How does your Elfs make presits? I don’t Fave A ELF no the shef so can you give me A ELF no the Shef. Please thek yia For The Mine Cans Santa.

Your Friend,

Boone Weeks, 7

Dear Santa,

Where do you live? How did you been com Santa? Who is your friend?

Love,

Irene Lee, 8

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite animal? Mine is a Aritic fox or a fenecc fox. How do you get the raindeer to fly? Thank you for the stuff you gave me last year. I loved the beef jearky you gave and I loved everything else you gave me! If you can I want a phone I don’t care what kind of phone it is. Thank you Santa!

love your friend,

Lucille Larson, 7

Dear Santa,

What Age are your ranedeer? What do you like to do? Plz I can have a tesla because its cool and a Xbox one?

Your friend,

Caleb Carlson, 7 ½

Dear Santa,

How does Roodoth hav a red nose? Thank you Santa for the pensit last yeeler. Santa I want a gollf clubs and goley geer. How doo you mace the rane deer Fliys?

Your friend,

Nate Rollins, 7

Dear Santa,

Does Rodolf eggzist? Thank you for the ordment last year. Can I have gifts that I can donate? Or a present for my teacher? Or a elf on the shelf.

Love,

Ellie Schone, 7

Dear Santa,

What is youre favrit cooki? Because my favret cookie is choclip cooke. Does Roodof Have a red nos?

Gracelin Krisan, 8

Dear Santa,

What is your favrit Beerd stile? Cud I came to the North Pole with my Famle and Friends to? What is your favrit mewsick. Mhy favrit mewsick is christmas newsick.

Your friend,

Luca Mielzarek, 7

Dear Santa,

What is your Elefs name? Is it cold at the North Pole? Can I name one of your Elefs? The cohlor prple is my fravit Elefe. Can I name it hre name is going to be stonit.

Taya Draxler, 8

Dear Santa,

What is your farit Song? My farit Song is Jingle Bels.

Your friend,

Tatianha Madsen, 7

Mrs. Johnson’s 3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

I wunt a Dog, and a Lags set and for my Dad wants a ps5 and sunt and a tantt.

Sincerely,

Michael Prieve, 9

Dear Santa, Can I ples hava cat? Can you git my mom a cor my question is how do you mak stuf? Can I ples have a Shmelo pelo.

Sincerely,

Farrah Buttke, 9

Dear Santa,

for chrismes I wold like a new huver bord because my sister brok it. Olso I wold like a bench of sqish melow’s. My broter Asher wold like a play stashon 4. The controler’s with it and with 3 gams. My mom wold like a feu candel’s for chrismes. My dad wold like a new Jeans. Nolan wold like some farm toy’s. Harper wold like a plant. Hey santa do the elves acshely hav pounty ears?

Sincerely,

Deelia Hoffman, 8

Dear Santa,

I would like NFL Action figures. Also I would like money. My friend Magnus Wagner wants new hey dades. How many elves do you have?

Sincerely,

Logan Blaser, 8

Dear Santa,

I want for cismis cardboard please. I want a pokamon tin for me please. A little buge for me and my brother lyle. Conchrolers for ps4 please the uther conchrolers are brocken. I want to get a sharp nife for my dad.

Sincerely,

Magnus Ley Wagner, 8

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chirismas is a karioke machine. I also want a box of mini sqishmell ows. And las, I want a box of chocolate ice cream. For Logan I want to get him a PS4. I got a qeuston what is your phone number?

Sincerely,

Kennedy Ploszay, 8 years old

Dear Santa,

I will plesz have a farming similatr 19 and 22 and santa I wont a PS5. Santa how mene Elf do you have?

Sincerely,

Brody Blume

Dear Santa,

For crismis. I want five nights at freddys toys Fgteevthe swich vro Rescue. Spiderman Legos.Ps5 My brother wants Paw Potrol toys and Gabby doll house – My mom wants erbs.

Sincerely,

Eli Kuehn, 9

Dear Santa,

Lawrense wants a Lumare Jaxin gersy. I want a lote of Rubux and I want to see Terek Hill and JJ Wate and Jt Wate. I wate a dog. Waterer fuferet tuen?

Sincerely,

Justin Hudalla, 9

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas is a slime kit. I want for Christmas is new shoes. My brother would like miwakie bucks sweatshirt. Santa how many elf’s do you have?

Sincerely,

Kenlee Brandt, 8 years

Dear Santa,

I wan’t ah okyoules and I wan’t 9 iPhone A pro Max and new shoes and I wan’t Rowbux and I wan’t ah ahtehdow swich olso I wan’t a play stashen 5 and I wan’t ah hug lego set. I wan’t to get my mom a candole and I wan’t to get my dad a new pare of close and I wan’t to get my brother 9 huge lego set like I wan’t and I wan’t to get my hole family to go to the beach the end.

Sincerely,

Kolton Corey, 8

Dear Santa,

I woud like anew cat cas my dad want’s a differint cat. My mom needs mony cas she crashed into my Grampa’s truck whith my Grampa’s 4-weller. I woud like a morshmallow sened slime kit. dose rouf have a red nouse? Do elf’s have Ponty ers?

Sincerely,

Tinley Miller, 8

Dear Santa,

I’m trying hard to be on the nice list all year and im Super good my sister want’s a dinosowr for chismas and I want a Pokamon Pillow that is named Shorlaxe! How bright is Radoffs nose? I like Chismas it’s so amazing and cool the snow is so white I want to see you in Preson on Chismas eve!

Sincerely,

Layla Lindstrom, 9

Dear Santa,

I want a sqoshmello please and I want slippers. For my freind McKinley Olson I think she wants a basketball. How much Elfs do you have?

Sincerely,

Macie Voeltz, 8

Dear Santa,

I want a cumpeter, earpeds, a flip phone, legos crocks and Hadedues. My big sister wants more Robox and More Haedues. My mom wants a new phone case my dad want a baby girl and a new tool box. My brother want a Partick Mahomes tablet case. and my Little sister wants a toy elsea caslte. My baby brother want a new baby toy and a new nuck. you are nise santa and How many elves do you have?

Sincerely,

Lawrence Stansbury, 9

Dear Santa,

I want a swcishmello and a bunny that comes with a cage also a PS4 consel with a PS$ controler. Mrs. Jhoson wants a class plant. How much elves do you have.

Sincerely,

Hunter Lunsman, 8

Dear Santa,

What I want for christmas is L.E.D. Lighs I also want 1 Billion Robux for Roblox. And my sister wants hey Dude Shoes And how many elfs do you have?

Sincerely,

Robert Schultz, 8 years

Dear Santa,

I woad pike a dog and sum Doll clothing I woad oso pike a tabblet and sum parr pitse. I wont my teachr a toy frm igo. how taip are you.

Sincerely,

Veronica Kohler, 8

Dear Santa,

I want a new shows my mom wants a neckeles I want a toy care that can drive my dad wants a new truck I want pS5 I want a iPhone 13 Pro Max I want a scooter How do your rain deer fly?

Sincerely,

Carson Ness, 8

Mrs. Lenz’s 3rd Grade

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5. and 1 mil Doler. My mom Neds Butler. My DaD Neds 2 mil Doles. and my mom Neds 2 mil Dolers.

Sincerely,

Mason Kempston, 8

Dear Santa,

I don’t Konw what I wont of x-mas. I just wont everyone to have a good x-mas. Maybe a labtop not and apple one and 10 swoushmelow. Maybe a bed curtin and gint elelphent stuff animlas.

Sincerely,

Elliot Rassbach, 9

Dear Santa,

Can you dlifer presens to my houes. I will not be there. I will be at my grand paerints. I wont a cupl lego sets. I wont a nrfgun. I wont a orles. I wont farm toys.

Sincerely,

Carson Keeley, 9

Dear Santa,

Hi santa I have wanted a toy me. my sister, my mom, kitten, 2 dogs, cat, and dad. Can you get my sister a pear or Santa socks oh and tvALWAYS wanted a real life achawole picher of you and if you think it’s a bit crepy you can just tell me on a note are you God? Or are you God. AND HOW DO YOUR RAINDEER FLY??!!!? Can I have some high heals? and can I have a few egstra days of summer? and can I have an elf? and can the elf like cleaning case I Do!!! mostly swifering and sweping! Oder h can you get rid of gamer if you can can you get rid of reflex? Hi agen! now it’s what I whant #1 can I phone x14 max pro for me and an flat screen crombook for my sister? and a pet bunny!!!

Sincerely,

Alyssa Sue Quaderer, 8!!!

Dear Santa,

I wud like $160 follerd shows for Chrismiss and a fak Wock that wirks and a set of Monster hi girls. Can I Rid a randeer for chrismiss if I can’t I just will have a Big Stuft Randeeer. I rill wont to See you and dasher!!!!! ples santa you are so Kind to me and my famuly thank you for Being Kind to us and can I have a hamster for chrismiss Santa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!wite wun!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Sincerely,

Isibeal Kelly, 8

Dear Santa,

I asked for a lot of tings this chrimas. I realy like this time of year! I love the candy canes, the apple citer, Oh my goodnes I have so many questings! My top idiea was a unicorn family! I wanted a litle live pet dragon but they were not instors. I still hope I it this chrimas. I think your awsam santa! Oh!!! One more thing, how do your raindeer fly? Hi Santa I just wanted to tell you I now I wont get one I just….realy want a puppy for chrismas. Or a kitten or sum kind of pet, keep the good work up Santa!

Sincerely,

Kynlee Porwet, 8

Dear Santa,

I would like to ask you for an alarm clock because I don’t like getting up in the morning and I almost miss the bus every morning.

Sincerely,

Kyndra Mannel, 9

Dear Santa,

I want a another Mindcraft cip and a dinosaur bord game. Some mony to go on a famly vaicashon.

Sincerely,

Douglas Shepard, 8

Dear Santa,

I hope that this chrismas you have fun By the way what I want for chrismas is swich games I perfer 4 player games my mom wants some mike and nikes my DaD wants zoobas.

Sincerely,

Ancel Norberg, 9

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa i want a wach so I can.Tell Time. And i want 15 math shees and my famly to get alng with ech aver. An thats all i want for crismas.

Sincerely,

Bowden Loida, 8

Dear Santa,

I want minecrafte play set for Christmas. And a goosebumps toy. Why is the south pole and the north pole called poles?

Sincerely,

Michael Mewis, 9

Dear Santa,

I want more weals for my little toy car and I want a iphone 14 max pro for me and my little brother. Then, I want a gold hot weals car and a compieuter for me and my brother. Last, I want me and my brother to get a pocket nipn and a BMX bike.

Sincerely,

Jasper Hagen, 8

Dear Santa,

I have a qejuhn for you haow much do you way and how mey elfs do you have.

Sincerely,

Isaac Ohman, 8

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a new beany boo. I would like to know: do you get any Presents after Christmas? And I want a magic mixies crital ball.

Sincerely,

Nora Langman, 8

Dear Santa,

1 intendous and a speeker that talks to you wen you talk to it. Wy Do you need Glavs olso Howe is Msz. Santa Doing

Sincerely,

Declan Dostal, 9

Dear Santa,

this crismis I wish for a yZ85cc dirt dike 2023 this crismis ples and thak you and I wand a wisl ples and thacx you.

Sincerely,

Curtis Webb, 8

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet and a neref gun. I want a new pop it and a magic miseis cristal ball. I want mama supris giney pig set.

Sincerely,

Kimber Nusbaum, I am 8 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a Minecraft bow and arrow. I want a Minecraft lighter. And some minecraft armor and minecraft shield. How does the Christmas Star make wishes come true.

Sincerely,

Kellen Bitney, 8

Dear Santa,

Santa when you stop by my house there will be a snack for your raindear. By the way I wont an xbox for Christmase my wants one to. My brother in law Austin wants modle cars. My brother in law Shawn wants new Nintendo contolers. My 3 sisters want a make up kite. My mom wants a new apren.

Sincerely,

Colton Hannah, 8

Dear Santa,

if ya have a phone a tablet a conpetr. I wold like samthing for my famley. I wold like my Granpa to come back with my Grandma ples so my Grandma don’t have to be a loun anymore Pleas move her a mile away from me so I can walk to her house So she can not be aloun. Thank ya santa. What is 18×6= _ _ / 6=18?

Sincerely,

Emma Lovgren, 8

Dear Santa,

how are you Doing Santa?! for crismas I would like a Dog but I don’t think I will Get one. I think My Brother will want anything that has wrok mishens Biluding stuff like that. My siter would probiby like a book or something I hope you have a nice day!

Sincerely,

Madison Ducklow, 9