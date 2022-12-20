City moving ahead with surveys of old school and Saddle Club properties

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Two representatives from Cedar Corporation out of Menomonie presented updates on the surveying of the old school property on East Oak Street and the old Saddle Club property along the west side of State Highway 128 just south of the county fairgrounds. The city needs these surveys to be able to sell the properties.

Lynn McIntyre and Greg Adams addressed the access issues and the proposed lot layout at the Saddle Club Property and the need to abandon an alley and part of Fourth Street at the school property.

Adams asked the council about confirming the lot layout of the 27-acre Saddle Club grounds that they had divided into three separate lots. Adams explained that lot number three, which is the hill at the north end of the property and access to that is at question. The hill is almost too steep to build a driveway to the top, Adams said, and there is also the question if the state would allow an access off of highway 128.

Council member Steve Lee suggested that the entire property be made into one lot. Adams proposal had one lot just to the north of Glen Meadows Lane and part of that lot contains the remains of the old dump and at present the city’s compost area. It is a lot that the city council members voiced opinion that the city should keep.

Their report also noted that an alley within the Block 16 of the school property is plotted on city maps, but never abandon and the school buildings were built on top of that alley. Also the council was told that no record could be found that Fourth Street between East Oak and Elm Street was ever vacated to make room for the school to build an addition to the east side that was intended to be used as an agriculture and shop area. That addition was built in 1958.

However, a search of the files of the Glenwood City Tribune found the published City Council Proceedings meeting of February 5, 1957 that published the “Resolution for Vacating a Street. The Resolution stated:

Whereas, that section of 4th Street between Oak Street and Elm Street, has never been developed, improved, nor used as a street, and

Whereas, said section of street lies wholly on property which is being used as part of School property for playground and parking purposes, and,

Whereas, said section of street could not be developed for street purposes for the reason that the terrain is too steep and such a street would conflict with the building plans of the School, and would not serve the best public interest.

Therefore, Be It Resolved, that said section of street be vacated and abandoned as a street to the abutting property owners for private use, in accordance with Section 66.296.

The resolution was approved with all Aldermen present at the meeting voting yes. Members of the City Council at the February 5, 1957 meeting were Joe Hellmer, Herb Schone, Wm Jeske, Jr., Bill Hill, and Julius Ajer. The other member of the council was Dr. L. A. Anderson who was not present at that the time the resolution as past. Louis Draxler was mayor at that time.

A public hearing on vacating the street was held on March 5, 1957 with affected property owners were the school and Robert Schultz. The City Council meeting stating that no objections were presented at the public hearing.

Ambulance gets big grant

The Glenwood City Ambulance Service has received a Flex Grant Award in the amount of $127,100 to purchase equipment. Co-Director of the service, Julie Lee presented details of the grant to the Council at their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 14.

She presented a list of 22 items that would be purchased by the Ambulance Service with those grant funds. Some of the more significant things would be a UTV with a sled and trailer priced at $39,410.35, $32,800.00 for bonus and retention, two stair chairs at $19,164.60, and $18,000.00 for a power lift stretcher.

Lee said that the city has already received half of the grant money and the entire amount must be spent before October of next year.

And, finally the council approved an annual renewal to Fred Weber for building inspector.