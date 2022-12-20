Bulldog wrestlers win three out of five duals at Osceola Tourney

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

OSCEOLA — For the second Saturday in a row, Boyceville wrestled five duals. After finishing 2-3 at the Devils Duals the previous weekend in Wisconsin Dells, the Bulldogs claimed three wins, two albeit on tiebreaking criteria, at the 8-team (split into two pools), round-robin Chieftain Duals in Osceola this past Saturday, December 17.

Boyceville, now 8-5, went 2-1 in Pool A competition at Osceola. The Bulldogs beat Barron 72 to 6 in the opening dual, fell to a tough Hudson squad 60 to 22 and then slipped past Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 43-42 on the tiebreaking criteria of forfeits (3-0) to qualify for the crossover duals which pitted the top two teams from each pool against one another.

The Bulldogs, the second-place finisher in Pool A, took on Clear Lake, the top team in Pool B, in the first-round of the crossovers and for the second consecutive dual and third time this season, the Bulldogs prevailed in a 42-42 match when the locals received the tiebreaking point based on the criteria of most forfeits – Boyceville received five and Clear Lake none.

In its final competition of the day, Boyceville tangled with Cumberland, who finished second in the other pool. The Beavers won the first eight head-to-head matches via pins and cruised to a 66 to 18 victory.

“It was a successful weekend,” noted Jamie Olson, Boyceville’s head coach. “We didn’t match up well with Hudson and Cumberland. I was happy with our effort all day, with the exception of our last dual against Cumberland. We seemed to run out of gas and hung our heads a little. We will learn and get better from that performance.”

“Being 8-5 in duals is a great start to our season and I’m happy with the fight these guys give. Winning three duals this season by criteria also helps, but when you don’t forfeit weights that stuff happens,” he concluded.

Just five Bulldogs finished the tourney with winning records and only one, freshman 106-pounder Zane Pierce, finished the day unbeaten.

Pierce scored a pair of pins and was given three forfeits en route to compiling a 5-0 mark.

Another freshman Alex Obermueller and senior Sebastian “Bash” Nielson finished their wrestling at Osceola with 4-1 records. Nielson racked up three pins and a forfeit while competing at 195 and 220 pounds. Splitting time at 132 and 138 pounds, Obermueller also had a trio pin falls to his credit along with a forfeit.

Freshmen Landyn Leslie (120) and Zach Hellendrung (220 and 285) both finished 3-2.

Boyceville will go to Clear Lake this Thursday, December 22 for a dual match. Between the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Bulldogs will take part in the annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic slated for River Falls High School on Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30.

Barron

The Bulldogs received forfeits from the Golden Bears in the first four matches (106-126) of their dual. Boyceville won two of the next three contested matches – a pin by Alex Obermueller at 132 and a 9-4 victory from Paul Kurschner at 145 – before being awarded four straight wins via forfeits.

The dual concluded with Boyceville getting pins by Bash Nielson (195), Zach Hellendrung (220) and Parker Coombs (285) for a 72-6 lopsided win.

Boyceville 72, Barron 6

106-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 120-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 126-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 132-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Dillon Paul (BA), 3:36; 138-Wyatt Waldofski (BA) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 1:02; 145-Paul Kurschner (BV) dec. Camden Valentine (BA), 9-4; 152-Jake Bialzik (BV) received forfeit; 160-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) received forfeit; 170-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 182-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Tyler Nelson (BA), 1:55; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Wyatt Weise (BA), 3:20; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) dec.Landon Manglos (BA), 4-0.

Hudson

13 of Boyceville’s 14 matches against Hudson were determined by pin falls. Unfortunately, the Raiders of the Big Rivers Conference claimed ten of those wins.

The Jacks, Kurschner and Gruenhagen, scored pins at 126 and 160, respectively, Zane Pierce also won via a fall at 106 pounds and Alex Obermueller won a 15-6 major decision at 132 pounds to account for the Bulldogs’ scoring.

Hudson 60, Boyceville 22

113-Liam Neitzel (H) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 0:43; 120-Austin Krenz (H) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 1:22; 126-Jack Kurschner (BV) pinned Natalie Klavetter (H), 3:42; 132-Alex Obermueller (BV) majored Ethan Anderson (H), 15-6; 138-Noah Moltzan (H) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 1:28; 145-Riley Steltzner (H) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 1:35; 152-Graeme Anderson (H) pinned Jake Bialzik (BV), 3:44; 160-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) pinned Grant Draveling (H), 1:48; 170-Dawson Clymer (H) pinned Brayan Vasquez Martinez (BV), 2:23; 182-Ethan Winkleman (H) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:51; 195-Ben Draveling (H) pinned Bash Nielson (BV), 3:28; 220-Ryan Rambo (H) pinned Zach Hellendrung (BV), 2:16; 285-Ethan Jensen (H) pinned Parker Coombs (BV), 3:44; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Evan DeLaForest (H), 1:03.

Luck/Frederic/Grant./Siren

Boyceville’s dual against the cooperative of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren was a see-saw affair throughout.

The Bulldogs took an early 24-12 advantage on pins by Pierce (106) and Obermueller (138) and two forfeits only to have L/F/G/S rally on five consecutive pins of its own to take its first lead at 42-24.

But, Boyceville closed out the dual with pins by Nielson (195) and Hellendrung (220) and a forfeit to Coombs at heavyweight which knotted the score at 42 all.

The tiebreaker criteria went down to forfeits. With Boyceville receiving three from their opponents and surrendering none, the Bulldogs earned the tiebreaking point and thus the 43-42 win.

Boyceville 43*, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 42

(*won on tie breaking criteria)

106Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Aidan Johnson (LFGS), 1:22; 113-Christian Greener (LFGS) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 1:06; 120-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 126-Tracker Dodds (LFGS) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 1:32; 132-Ryker Benitz (BV) received forfeit; 138-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Joe Wiltrout (LFGS), 3:02; 145-Cory Popham (LFGS) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 2:26; 152-Luke Pettis (LFGS) pinned Jake Bialzik (BV), 0:57; 160-Gunner Schumacher (LFGS) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 3:25; 170-Brandon Lucas (LFGS) pinned Brayan Vasquez Martinez (BV), 3:45; 182-Lucas D`Jock (LFGS) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:22; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Phillip Brinkman (LFGS), 0:52; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Brock Noll (LFGS), 2:21; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit.

Clear Lake

The Bulldogs would find themselves in another back-and-forth battle when they faced Clear Lake (Pool B champion) in the first of two crossover rounds.

Boyceville took an early 18-6 lead on a pin by Landyn Leslie at 120 pounds and two forfeits at 132 and 138. Those forfeits would prove important at the dual’s conclusion.

Clear Lake strung together four straight victories on pins to go in front 30 to 18.

The Bulldogs, however, won four of the final six bouts – three via forfeits and the other on a Nielson pin at 220 pounds – to garner a 42-42 tie with the Warriors.

The outcome again came down to tiebreaker criteria with Boyceville earning the point and victory as it received five forfeits.

Boyceville 43*, Clear Lake 42

(*won on tie breaking criteria)

120-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Katelyn Roessler (CL), 0:45; 126-Steven Wood (CL) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 1:11; 132-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 138-Ryker Benitz (BV) received forfeit; 145-Dominic Leintz (CL) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 0:30; 152-Tyler Sunday (CL) pinned Jake Bialzik (BV), 1:10; 160-Cayden Paulson (CL) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 1:00; 170-Lukas Paulson (CL) pinned Bryan Vasquez (BV), 2:46; 182-Keegan Cole (BV) received forfeit; 195-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit; 220-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Gavin Nellessen (CL), 1:00; 285-Ethan Wagner (CL) pinned Zach Hellendrung (BV); 106-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 113-Caiden Candler (CL) pinned Rony Ramos (BV).

Cumberland

In the final contest of the tournament, Boyceville took on fellow second-place pool finisher Cumberland.

The Beavers pelted the Bulldogs early and often as they won the first eight matches via falls and went on to take a 66 to 18 victory.

Pierce (106), Nielson (195) and Hellendrung (220) all earned forfeits at their respective weight classes for Boyceville’s three wins.

Cumberland 66, Boyceville 18

126-Noah Hile (C) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 3:23; 132-Dawson Johnson (C) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 1:03; 138-Boaz West (C) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 1:00; 145-Logan Peterson (C) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 0:45; 152-Harrison Ruppel (C) pinned Jake Bialzik (BV), 1:14; 160-Jack Owens (C) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 1:00; 170-DauTre Allen (C) pinned Brayan Vasquez Martinez (BV), 3:45) 182-Gabe Erickson (C) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 3:25; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) received forfeit; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit; 285-Jack Chafer (C) pinned Parker Coombs (BV), 1:12; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 113-Caleb Hile (C) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 1:57; 120-Cooper Schramski (C) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 1:11.