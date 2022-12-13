TWO OFFICERS RECOGNIZED Boyceville PD report brings chuckle to Village Board members

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

During his report to the Village board, Police Chief Greg Lamkin touched on several cases that his department had handled during the month of November. One of the cases involved a report of two dogs running lose. When the chief was describing what happened, board members got a laugh from his report.

According to Lamkin, he was dispatched on a report of the two dogs at large. He went to speak to the owner of the animals and she answered the door with drug paraphernalia in her hand. Lamkin said that the dogs were secured, and the owner was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also in his report, he noted that the department has had over 2400 calls for service the first 11 months of this year. His report also told about a theft from the Cenex gas station. “I was able to identify the suspect and posted an alert to nearby agencies. Within hours a Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy had located the suspect and captured the suspect after a pursuit. The suspect also had warrants for his arrest as he absconded from court when he was to be sentenced for sexual assault charges,” his report stated.

His report also stated that he responded to a traffic crash. It stated that the operator of a vehicle was attempting to leave the scene after friends helped pull his vehicle out of a ditch. The driver was arrested for OWI and other traffic offenses. His report also noted that lately they had an increase for service at the school and shoplifting complaints.

Retiring officers recognized

Village President Lukas Montgomery presented the board with two resolutions that honor two members of the Boyceville Police force, Peter Rud and Marshall Traxler, who are retiring.

Rud has served the Village for the past six years after serving on the Minneapolis Police Department, a reserve deputy for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. He served in the Army for six years and spent two years as an overseas police advisor in Afghanistan. At Boyceville, he earned two life savings awards.

The other officer is Marshall Traxler who was hired in January 2019 for the position of Community Services Officer to serve both local code enforcement officer and building inspector. The resolution states, “Marshall has served the village of Boyceville for four years as the Code Enforcement Officer helping to improve the appearance of the community.”

Airport hanger leases

The Board spent some time talking about the renewing airport hanger leases, which they were told that some of them date as far back as the 1980s. Most of the concerns were about the part of the lease that requires the hanger owner to have a plane or plane parts stored in their hanger.

The question was how does the village inspect that hanger to see if a plane or parts are inside. The board was told that the land the hanger sits on is village owned, but the building is privately owned and inspection into that may be different than one that is a rental unit. The board moved ahead, but will get advise from their attorney.

Friendship garden electric bill

The board learned that the electric bill for the Friendship Garden on the Village’s Main Street was so far this year was $818.00 while in 2021 it was $596.00. However, they learned from a local citizen that workers doing construction on the home next to the garden were getting electricity from the garden.

But the board received good news about the power and that two firms, Trim Light and Reindeer Acres will be picking up the electricity payments next year for the Garden.

In other action the board set employee holiday pay hours at eight. Updated the sewer Use and Discharge Agreement with Ohly. Increased the sewer rate from $3.99 per thousand gallons of water used to $4.99 and made the final payment to Pember for the new sidewalks along highway 79 of $3,814 and eliminated the Community Center attendant position and set the date for the Village Christmas party on January 16 at 5 p.m.