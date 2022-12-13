Raptor wrestlers compete in Husky Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

EAU CLAIRE — In its second meet of the season, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team competed in the Husky Invitational held this past Saturday, December 10 at Eau Claire North High School.

With just seven wrestlers competing at the varsity level at the tournament, the Raptors finished 19th out of 33 teams with a score of 99 points.

Simley (MN) finished as the top team after amassing 577 points followed by Kaukauna (500.5), Arrowhead (401.5), Baldwin-Woodville (264.5) and Stratford (255.5).

Three Colfax grapplers – Aiden Anderson, Theo Hovde and Brison Tuschl – were among those that competed.

Anderson placed 11th at 113 pounds, Hovde finished 14th at 126 pounds and Tuschl did not place in his weight bracket of 132 pounds.

Aiden Anderson finished 2-2 in his weight class at the Husky Invite. The junior lost by fall in the opening round to Nekoosa/Assumption’s Carter Jenson and then score a 32-second pin over Nick Malchow of Medford in the first match of the consolation round. Anderson was majored 10-0 by Michael Posorski of Kaukauna in the second round of consolation wrestler but bounced back to defeat Marc Zeches of Ladysmith 14-9 in the 11th-place match.

Hovde had a bit of a rough start last Saturday, dropping a pair of decisions to Hunter Flen of Lakeville North, MN (7-1) and Matt Gebert of Medford (10-3). The sophomore won a 6-0 shut out in his second-round consolation bout against Layden Ludwigson of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm. Unfortunately, Hovde had to forfeit his 13th-place match against Phillip’s Jason McMillan and finished 1-3 in the tournament.

Senior Brison Tuschl lost both of his preliminary matches at 132 pounds and was unable to advance to the placement rounds. He lost 6-0 to Waylon Huset of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm and was caught and pinned in the second period by Jacob Bertling of Nekoosa/Assumption.

Ethan Rubenzer had the top finish of all Raptor wrestlers taking home a fifth-place medal at 182 pounds after going 4-1 on the day. Drew Ryder (106 pounds) and Samy Espinal (220) both copped eighth for Bloomer/Colfax.

Bloomer/Colfax will take part in a Jamboree at Cameron High School this Friday, December 16. The Raptors will conclude their pre-Christmas schedule with a competition at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School next Tuesday, December 20.