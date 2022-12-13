Local man bound over for trial on sexual assault charges

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Following a preliminary hearing, a 36-year-old former Colfax man whose most recent address is Boyceville has been bound over for trial in Dunn County Circuit Court on sexual assault charges.

Daniel Z. Sims appeared with his attorney, Shirlene Perrin, for a preliminary hearing before Judge Christina Mayer December 1.

Sims is charged in four cases in Dunn County, including the sexual assault of a child; felony bail jumping; two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and third degree sexual assault; and two felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Sims pleaded not guilty November 9 in Dunn County Circuit Court on four felony counts related to the sexual assault of a child.

Following testimony December 1 related to the felony bail jumping, two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and third degree sexual assault and two felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, Judge Mayer found probable cause and bound Sims over for trial.

Sims is scheduled for an arraignment hearing January 9, 2023.

Judge James Peterson set bail with a $2,000 signature bond in April for the initial charges related to the sexual assault of a child.

Conditions of the signature bond are that Sims is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with the alleged victim, no possession or consumption of alcohol and that he is not to enter any taverns or liquor stores, according to online court records.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash in October, with a $10,000 cash bail for the charge of second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and third degree sexual assault, and a $10,000 cash bail for the charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Conditions of the cash bail are that Sims is to have no unsupervised contact with any minors and is not to possess or consume alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint in one of the cases, Sims would become heavily intoxicated and would engage in sexual contact with the alleged victim while she was sleeping and without her consent.

The alleged victim described Sims’ sexual contact as “violent and vulgar,” the complaint states.

The alleged victim told investigators that she was taking two different kinds of medication to help her sleep and that it was difficult for her to wake up.

In another case, the alleged victim told an interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center in Eau Claire that she believed she was going into the fourth grade when Sims initiated sexual contact with her.

In the first of the sexual assault cases, the alleged victim was seven or eight years old at the time some of the incidents occurred and was several years older at the time of other alleged incidents, according to the criminal complaint.

Sims remained in custody at the Dunn County Jail at the time of the December 1 court hearing.