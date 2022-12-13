Colfax has trio on Raptor wrestling squad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — Three Colfax student athletes are competing for the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling cooperative this season.

Returning to the Raptors for the 2022-23 campaign are senior Brison Tuschl and junior Aiden Anderson. That pair will be joined by sophomore Theo Hovde.

Colfax’s Luke Blanchard and Bloomer’s Bowen Rothbauer, both who graduated this past May, are notable losses for the Raptors. Rothbauer, who finished fifth in state at 152 pounds with a 44-6 record a year ago, was a two-time Division 2, state medalist while Blanchard finished with more than 100 career wins.

Last season, Aiden Anderson finished his sophomore season with a 15-17 mark while wrestling at 106 pounds where he qualified for the sectional meet.

Tuschl went 12-17 at 120 pounds last year and will look to help lead the Raptors this season.

Newcomer Theo Hovde has gotten of to a good start for Bloomer/Colfax at 126 pounds.

Joining their Colfax counterparts are Drew Ryder (106), Zeke Anderson (120), Jacob Lagesse (138), Jame McElroy (145), Carson Zwiefelhofer (152), Gabe Sperry (170), Ethan Rubenzer (182), Brok McCann (195) and Samy Espinal (220).

The Raptors got the new season underway with tournaments in Glenwood City December 3 and Eau Claire North December 10.

Bloomer/Colfax will begin its second season of Cloverbelt competition on January 5th when it hosts a triangular in the Colfax High School gymnasium.