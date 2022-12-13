Colfax girls pounce on Durand Panthers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

DURAND — They may have had only one game last week but it was a pretty big one when the Colfax girls hoopsters traveled to Durand for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference game Friday, December 9. The Panthers are one of a couple of teams expected to give the Vikings a run for their money as they try to defend their conference title. It took a whole lot of McKenna Shipman and some clutch free throw shooting late in the game but Colfax pulled out a 47-39 win for their fifth consecutive win. The Vikings are now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

After leading 9-8 in the first half, the Vikings went on a 10 point scoring streak which started with a Meadow Keltner triple. Jada Anderson dropped in two free throws and after Jeanette Hydukovich blocked a Panther shot, Shipman hit from close range. Shipman then followed up with a bucket off an in-bounds pass and added a free throw and it was 19-8 for Colfax.

Durand-Arkansaw broke the run with a trey but that was quickly matched by Autumn Niggemann and two more free tosses from Shipman made it 24-13. The Panthers scored from close range but it was 24-15 in favor of the Vikings at the break.

The Panthers tried to close the gap early in the second half with a triple sandwiched around two Viking turnovers, cutting the Colfax lead to 24-18 but Hydukovich went hard to the hoop for a bucket. After a scoreless couple of minutes for both teams, Keltner drained her second long ball of the game and Shipman canned two more freebies for a 31-20 Colfax advantage.

The Panthers weren’t going away however, as they scored five straight points, two at the foul line and a shot from behind the arc to again shrink the Colfax lead to 33-29. The Colfax guards worked hard to get the ball inside and both Shipman and Hydukovich scored in the paint to up the lead at 37-29.

The Vikings had to stop another potential run by the Panthers as the score went to 38-34 and Shipman made sure it happened with another pair of free throws. Hydukovich drew the seventh team foul on Durand-Arkansaw and sank a free throw and Molly Heidorn came through in the clutch for two of her own. Durand-Arkansaw added a pair of their own freebies but had

to foul and hope they could get the ball back. They fouled Heidorn again which wasn’t a good idea as she canned two more from the stripe for a 45-37 lead with 30 seconds left. The Panthers launched a couple of shots from long range that were off the mark and Kaysen Goodell drilled two free throws with one more by Shipman to end the game.

Shipman finished with another season high game of 23 points while Keltner added six on two triples. The Vikings hit five treys and were 18-for-25 from the free throw line. Durand-Arkansaw’s leading scorer Emma Hoyt was held to seven points, mostly due to Aynsley Olson keeping a tight rein on her all night. The Panthers connected on four triples and were 11-for-13 at the foul stripe.

Colfax hosted Boyceville Tuesday evening, December 14 and will travel to Spring Valley this Friday, December 16. The Vikings will then go to Eau Claire Regis next Monday, December 19.