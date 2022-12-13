Boyceville wrestlers nip Cadott, finish 2-3 in Devils Duals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Boyceville’s young and inexperienced wrestling squad is not looking like that at all!

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Bulldogs have won six of their first nine duals.

Following a 3-0 season-opening performance at the Island City Duals in Cumberland, Boyceville traveled to Cadott last Thursday, December 8 and earned a thrilling 43-42 win on tiebreaker criteria. After the dual finished in a tie, Boyceville earned a point for receiving the dual’s only forfeit which gave it the victory.

Two days later, the Bulldogs were competing in the annual Devils Duals at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The 32-team, dual-style tournament was broken into a pair of 16-school brackets with Boyceville wrestling in the Consolation Chart where it finished 2-3. The Bulldogs opened with a 42-36 win against Oshkosh North and then followed it up with a 46-33 victory over Portage in a quarterfinal’s match. But Boyceville dropped its next three duals, falling to Northwestern in a close semifinal’s match, 42-39, before losing in the third-place dual 50-27 to Lomira. Boyceville finished the December 10 tournament against Iowa-Grant/Highland, falling 53 to 25.

Freshman Zach Hellendrung stayed perfect on the young season as he finished the Devils Duals with a 5-0 record which included two pins and a pair of major decisions. Three Bulldogs – senior Bash Nielson and freshman Zane Pierce and Landyn Leslie – finished with 4-1 records at the Dells. All four of Nielson’s and Pierce’s wins came via first-period pins while Leslie finished with three pin falls. Rony Ramos and Parker Coombs went 3-2 on the day and Noah Evenson was 2-1.

“These seven boys had outstanding days,” noted Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson. “Overall as a team, we battled all day and I was happy with how we responded to losses. We definitely grew as a team.”

In addition, Boyceville had several wrestlers compete in the Junior Varsity tournament which was held Friday evening, December 9. Victor Pattermann, Parker Coombs, Rony Ramos and Jack Gruenhagen all won championships at their respective weight classes. Zach Kersten, Owen Konsti, Alex Obermueller, Ryker Benitz, Jack Kurschner, Paul Kurschner and Jake Bialzik all copped seconds while Mark Knopps and Bryan Vasquez-Martinez placed third and Wilson Avalos took fourth.

Boyceville is scheduled to compete at the Osceola Invitational this Saturday, December 17.

Cadott

When the final match had been wrestled in Cadott last Thursday, December 8, the scoreboard read Bulldogs 42 and Hornets 42

Both squads had won seven matches. Cadott earning all of its victories by pins while Boyceville scored six pins of their own and won the seventh on a forfeit to Jack Kurschner at 132 pounds. As it turned out, Cadott’s forfeit to Kurschner ended up being the determining factor in the tiebreaking criteria that gave Boyceville an additional point and the win.

“What a great win for a young and inexperienced team,” stated Olson. “Going in we knew we could win seven matches, but were probably only favored in three.”

Zane Pierce got the match and Bulldogs started with a huge pin at 106 pounds over a very experienced and tough Izzy Sonnentag.

“That was the spark we needed to set the tone for the rest of the dual,” Olson said.

Noah Evenson and Landyn Leslie followed with two more big pins, and getting a forfeit at 132 with Jack Kurschner ended up being huge in the end.

At that point, Boyceville led 24-6.

The Hornets’ Brayden Sonnentag pinned the Bulldogs’ Alex Obermueller at 132 to close the host’s deficit to 24-12.

But Paul Kurschner came out firing with a big throw and got the pin at 145.

That win would prove big because Cadott is really good from 152 to 285 pounds. The Hornets won the next four matches via pin to take a 36-30 advantage.

The match of the night came at 195 where Bash Nielson came through with a sweet inside trip on Cadott’s Levi Lindsay and got the pin with just 11 seconds left on the clock to tie the match at 36 all and give Boyceville a chance.

Freshman Zach Hellendrung came out against a big strong junior Axel Tegels and hit a beauty throw to score the pin at 220 pounds and give Boyceville a 42-36 lead.

In the final match of the evening, Kane Mengel pinned the Bulldogs’ Parker Coombs in the heavy weight math to tie the score at 42. With Cadott forfeiting the match at 132 pounds, the tiebreaker and match went to Boyceville.

“It was an intense dual, a perfect dual for these young kids to experience,” concluded Olson.

Boyceville 43, Cadott 42

106-Zane Pierce (B) pinned Iszybelle Sonnentag (C), 1:31; 113-Kaleb Lodahl (C) pinned Rony Ramos (B), 1:33;

120-Noah Evenson (B) pinned Monte Lodahl (C), 1:38; 126-Landyn Leslie (B) pinned Lukas Simenson (C), 5:38; 132-Jack Kurschner (B) received forfeit; 138-Brayden Sonnentag (C) pinned Alex Obermueller (B), 1:07; 145-Paul Kurschner (B) pinned Nick Goettl (C), 0:47; 152-Nick Fasbender (C) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 1:45; 160-Tristan Drier (Ct) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (B), 1:23; 170-Cole Pfeiffer (C) pinned Zach Kersten (B), 1:02; 182-Dawson Webster (C) pinned Mark Knopps (B), 0:29; 195-Bash Nielson (B) pinned Levi Lindsay (C), 5:49; 220-Zach Hellendrung (B) pinned Axel Tegels (C), 2:33; 285-Kane Mengel (C) pinned Parker Coombs (B), 1:05.

Devils Duals

Boyceville got off to a good start as it won its first two duals in last Saturday Devils Duals in Wisconsin Rapids. Although they lost their final three duals the Bulldogs finished fourth in the Consolation Chart.

Boyceville opened the December 10 dual tournament with a close 42-38 win over Oshkosh North after trailing 24-6 earlier in the competition.

Scoring pins for the Bulldogs were Jack Gruenhagen (160), Bach Nielson (195), Zane Pierce (113), Landyn Leslie (126) and Jack Kurschner (132). Zach Hellendrung (220) and Parker Coombs (285) received forfeits.

Boyceville 42, Oshkosh North 36

145-Jamond Thompson-Schreck (ON) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 4:59; 152-Ben Boelter (ON) pinned Jake Bialzik ( BV), 2:59; 160-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) pinned Everix Blessent (ON), 1:50; 170-Jamaul Ragland-Schreck (ON) pinned Brayan Vasquez (BV), 3:55; 182-Antonio Thompson (ON) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:11; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Bryaden Klauer (ON), 0:35; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Anthony Berger (ON), 0:49; 120-Ethan Sisongkham (ON) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 1:32; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Jonathon Burk (ON), 1:56; 132-Jack Kurschner (BV) pinned Andrew Brockman (ON), 1:07; 138-Caleb McKay (ON) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 3:34.

Portage

In the quarterfinals’ round, Boyceville once again found itself trailing early in its dual against Portage.

But three forfeits combined with pins by Nielson (195), Pierce (106), Rony Ramos (113), Leslie (126), Jack Kurschner (132) and Alex Obermueller (138) and a major decision by Hellendrung carried the Bulldogs to the 46-33 win.



Boyceville 46, Portage 33

152-Luke Paulsen (P) pinned Jake Bialzik (BV), 3:54; 160-David Williams (P) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 1:02; 170-Landon Heitmeier (P) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 0:45; 182-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned James Peters (P), 1:38; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) majored Pierce Kristof (P), 13-4; 285-Javier Moyoti-Hernandez (P) dec. Parker Coombs (BV), 5-1; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Sawyer Cole (P), 0:38; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 120-Kylon Dandridge (P) received forfeit; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Jason Kreier (P), 1:31; 132-Jack Kurschner (BV) pinned Ayden Rott (P),1:00; 138-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Alex Channing (P), 3:06; 145-Garett Crawford (P) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 1:48.

Northwestern

For the third time in as many duals, Boyceville fell behind early but came back to take a lead over Northwestern in the bracket’s semifinal round.

The Tigers eventually overtook the Bulldogs for a 42-39 win as they secured pins in two of dual’s final three matches.

Scoring pins for Boyceville were Hellendrung (220), Coombs (285), Pierce (106), Noah Evenson (120) and Paul Kurschner (145).

Northwestern 42, Boyceville 39

160-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 170-Justin Fouts (N) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 3:45; 182-Tanner Kaufman (N) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 0:35; 195-Ian Smith (N) pinned Bash Nielson (BV), 0:34; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Devon Walker (N), 1:40; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) pinned Julius Mayberry (N), 2:34; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Micheal Jarman (N), 0:31; 113-Tommy Brown (N) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 0:50; 120-Noah Evenson (BV) pinned Aiyden Hermanson (N), 0:15; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) dec. Logan Jones (N), 8-1; 132-Ethan Meller (N) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 1:38; 138-Parker Follis (N) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV) , 5:55; 145-Paul Kurschner (BV) pinned Bryer Burkhart (N), 0:46; 152-Mark Jarman (N) pinned Jake Bialzik ( BV), 3:25.

Portage

In the third-place match against Lomira, Boyceville overcame an early 12-0 deficit and took leads of 20-12 and 27-20.

Portage, however, won the final five matches (132 through 160 pounds) via falls to win going away 50-27. The Bulldogs finished fourth.

Lomira 50, Boyceville 27

170-Easton Neuman (L) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 4:49; 182-Isaiah Giese (L) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:17; 195– Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Eugene Brown (L), 1:49; 220-Andrew Reha (L) tech falled Parker Coombs (BV), 16-0; 285-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Josh Polster (L), 0:45; 106-Marshall Hanke (L) dec. Zane Pierce (BV), 8-6; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) dec. Conor Koch (L), 12-7; 120-Noah Evenson (BV) pinned Oscar Lopez (L), 5:51; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Makenna Hanke (L), 3:42; 132-Kobe Sacotte (L) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 2:28; 138-Colin Weber (L) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 1:27; 145-Evan Casper (L) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 3:21; 152-Marek Lisiecki (L) pinned Jake Bialzik (BV), 1:46; 160-James Walt (L) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 1:35.

Iowa-Grant/Highland

In the final dual of the tournament, Boyceville crossed over and wrestled Iowa-Grant/Highland who competed in the Championship Chart.

I-G/H won nine matches including eight by pin fall to win the dual 53-25.

Nielson (195), Pierce (106) and Ramos (113) had pins for Boyceville while Hellendrung stayed perfect on the year with a 12-1 major decision at 220 pounds.

Iowa Grant/Highland 53, Boyceville 25

138-Dax Smelzer (IG/H) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 1:36; 145-Caden Lindner (IG/H) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 0:49; 152-Tyson Imhoff (IG/H) tech falled Jake Bialzik (BV), 16-0; 160-Jaxon Busse (IG/H) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 2:54; 170-Darren Laufenberg (IG/H) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 1:04; 182-Tucker Degenhart (IG/H) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 0:24; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Bode Brockhop (IG/H), 1:24; 220-Parker Coombs (BV) dec. Davis Dorota (IG/H), 7-3; 285-Zach Hellendrung (BV) majored Hudson Brown (IG/H), 12-1; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Myles Welsh (IG/H) , 0:38; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Jace Connor (IG/H), 2:29; 120-Lucas Christianson (IG/H) pinned Noah Evenson (BV), 2:54; 126-Hunter Stevens (IG/H) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 3:14; 132-Elliott Biba (IG/H) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 0:46.