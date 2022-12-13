Boyceville boys lose three straight games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The schedule makers were not kind to the Boyceville boys’ basketball squad last week.

Not only did the Bulldogs have to play three games in a span of five days, they had to battle both of last year’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-champions in back-to-back contests.

As a result, Boyceville saw its 3-0 start brought back to .500 with a trio of losses.

The Bulldogs opened the week last Tuesday, December 6 in Durand against the co-champion Panthers. Within two points of their foes at halftime, the Bulldogs were bested by ten points in the second half and lost 66-54.

Just two days later, Spring Valley, last season’s other co-champion, was in Boyceville to tipoff against the Bulldogs. Trailing by a dozen points at half, Boyceville was never able to make up the difference and lost 62-51.

In its final game of week and on just one day’s rest, Boyceville played Bloomer early Saturday morning, December 10 in the Northwest Tip Off Classic held at UW-Stout’s Johnson Fieldhouse which featured several contests between Dunn-St. Croix and Cloverbelt squads. The Bulldogs held a 20-16 advantage at half but surrendered 35, second-half points to the Blackhawks who handed the Bulldogs their third lose in five days with the 51-39 come-from-behind victory.

Boyceville (3-3) still have four games, three of which are non-conference, on the docket before its breaks for the holidays. The Bulldogs has a pair of road games this week which began at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last evening (December 13) and continues with a conference contest in Colfax on Thursday. Boyceville returns home next Tuesday, December 20 to play Cadott and then finished in Amery on Thursday, December 22.

Durand-Arkansaw

Grant Kaiser scored nine points in the opening half and Caden Wold dropped in a pair of threes to keep the Bulldogs within two-points of the Panthers at halftime when they visited Durand last Tuesday, December 6 for a Dunn-St. Croix battle against the defending conference co-champions from Durand-Arkansaw.

But a slim 23-25 first-half deficit turned into double digits by game’s end as Durand-Arkansaw outscored Boyceville 41-31 in the second half to take a 66-54 win.

Kaiser added eight points in the second half to led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Wold, who added two more triples in the second half to finish with four of his team’s five three-point makes, tallied a dozen points. Nick Olson added seven.

Durand-Arkansaw won the game at the free throw line making 26 of its 38 attempts including 21-of-29 in the second half. Boyceville shot 18 free throws making 11.

Durand-Arkansaw’s Ethan Hurlburt had 18 of his game high 22 points in the second half and teammate Drae Bauer tossed in 15 points.

Spring Valley

Just two days later, Boyceville hosted Spring Valley, last season’s other conference co-champion.

The Cardinals balanced scoring attack gave them a 36-24 halftime advantage.

Although Boyceville got the deficit down to four points in the second half, Spring Valley was able to push the lead back out to double digits eventually holding on to win the December 8 contest by a score of 62-51.

Caden Wold was the Bulldogs’ leading score with ten points on two triples and two conventional hoops. Simon Evenson finished with nine and Devin Halama and Grant Kaiser, who was battling illness throughout the game, both tallied seven points.

The Cardinals’ Cade Stasiek was the game’s high scorer with 13 points. Jameson Bauer and Diego Schmitt added 11 and ten points, respectively, for Spring Valley.

While Boyceville had six threes to Valley’s four, the Cardinals took 21 free throw attempts and made 12 with the Bulldogs going just 5-for-9 at the line.

Bloomer

The Bulldogs took a 20-16 lead into the locker room of its Saturday morning, December 10 matchup against the Blackhawks of Bloomer.

But its was a tale of two halves as Bloomer emerged from halftime and outscored Boyceville 35-19 to win the pair’s clash at the Northwest Tip Off Classic at Stout by a count of 51-39.

The Bulldogs had no answers for Bloomer’s Domanyck Schwarzenberger who scored 32 of the Blackhawks 51 points. Schwarzenberger hit seven baskets including a trio of three pointers and finished 15-for-18 at the free throw line.

Simon Evenson finished with ten points for Boyceville with Devin Halama adding nine, Nick Olson seven and Caden Wold six.