State report card: Elk Mound schools “exceed expectations”

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound school district “exceeds expectations” on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s report card for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Elk Mound Board of Education learned about the latest results pertaining to the state report card at the November 28 meeting.

Mound View Elementary significantly exceeds expectations, said Eric Wright, district administrator.

Elk Mound Middle School and Elk Mound High School meet expectations, he said, noting that overall, the school district exceeds expectations.

The results for the state standardized testing program for public schools is only one piece of information used to assess the progress of students in the school district, Wright said.

Local data is used to determine the interventions needed to help individual students, he said.

In August, each building conducted a “data retreat” to assess student achievement, and then goals for each building were determined based on the information available, Wright said.

All of the pieces of information are used to make goals to help improve student achievement, he said.

According to an article from Wisconsin Public Radio dated November 15, the latest report cards issued by the DPI show that 95 percent of the public school districts in the state met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations for the 2021-2022 school year.

The WPR article notes that the DPI did not release report cards two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DPI’s ratings for school districts are based on standardized testing, but the testing requirements were waived in the 2019-2020 school year because schools were closed statewide in March of 2020 because of the pandemic.

The report cards use up to three years of test scores, so the report cards for the 2021-2022 school year do not have information from 2019-2020 and use test scores that go back as far as 2018-2019, according to the WPR article.

Elk Mound has an enrollment of 1,206 with 18.1 percent of the students who are open enrolled, according to information available on the DPI’s website.

In the Elk Mound school district, 10.4 percent of the students have disabilities, while 29.8 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged and 2.7 percent are English language learners.

District

According to the state’s report card for Elk Mound, overall the school district had a score of 71.6 out of a possible 100 points.

For the achievement score for priority areas, which include English language arts and mathematics, Elk Mound had an achievement score of 66.9 out of a possible 100 points.

The score of 66.9 was the same or higher than 73.6 percent of the school districts in the state.

For English language arts, Elk Mound’s score was 63.0, compared to a statewide average of 59.6.

For mathematics, Elk Mound had a score of 70.8, compared to a statewide average of 57.7.

Regarding growth in the subject area achievement scores, Elk Mound had an overall score of 66.9.

In English language arts, the growth score was 64.1, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For mathematics, Elk Mound’s growth score was 69.8, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For English language arts, 20.4 percent of Elk Mound students scored below basic, compared to 28.2 percent statewide, while 41.2 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 33.9 percent statewide; 31.6 percent of the students were proficient, compared to 30.8 percent statewide; and 6.8 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 7.1 percent statewide.

For mathematics, 21.5 percent of Elk Mound students scored below basic, compared to 33.3 percent statewide, while 31.2 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 29.1 percent statewide; 33.4 percent scored at the proficient level, compared to 28.2 percent statewide; and 14.0 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 9.3 percent statewide.

Mound View

According to the state’s report card for Mound View Elementary, overall the school had a score of 81.5 put of a possible 100 points.

For the achievement score for priority areas, which include English language arts and mathematics, Mound View had an achievement score of 71.9 out of a possible 100 points.

The score of 71.9 was the same or higher than 65.5 percent of grade K-5 schools in the state.

For English language arts, MoundView’s score was 71.9, compared to a statewide average of 59.6.

For mathematics, Mound View had a score of 79.6, compared to a statewide average of 66.1.

Regarding growth in the subject area achievement scores, Mound View had an overall score of 100.0.

In English language arts, the growth score was 100.0, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For mathematics, Mound View’s growth score was 100.0, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For English language arts, 20.2 percent of Mound View students scored below basic, compared to 27.9 percent statewide, while 36.0 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 33.5 percent statewide; 33.7 percent of the students were proficient, compared to 32.2 percent statewide; and 10.1 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 6.4 percent statewide.

For mathematics, 16.3 percent of Mound View students scored below basic, compared to 24.4 percent statewide, while 28.7 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 30.6 percent statewide; 34.8 percent scored at the proficient level, compared to 33.2 percent statewide; and 20.2 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 11.9 percent statewide.

Middle school

According to the state’s report card for Elk Mound Middle School, overall the school had a score of 69.8 out of a possible 100 points.

For the achievement score for priority areas, which include English language arts and mathematics, Elk Mound Middle School had an achievement score of 67.4 out of a possible 100 points.

The score of 66.9 was the same or higher than 75.5 percent of the school districts in the state.

For English language arts, Elk Mound Middle Schools’ score was 62.3, compared to a statewide average of 59.6.

For mathematics, Elk Mound Middle School had a score of 72.0, compared to a statewide average of 57.7.

Regarding growth in the subject area achievement scores, Elk Mound Middle School had an overall score of 60.3.

In English language arts, the growth score was 58.4, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For mathematics, Elk Mound Middle School’s growth score was 62.2, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For English language arts, 21.7 percent of Elk Mound Middle School students scored below basic, compared to 28.0 percent statewide, while 40.8 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 35.8 percent statewide; 33.7 percent of the students were proficient, compared to 29.0 percent statewide; and 0 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 7.2 percent statewide.

For mathematics, 18.8 percent of Elk Mound Middle School students scored below basic, compared to 35.5 percent statewide, while 35.2 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 30.6 percent statewide; 37.0 percent scored at the proficient level, compared to 28.6 percent statewide; and 9.1 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 5.3 percent statewide.

High school

According to the state’s report card for Elk Mound High School, overall the school had a score of 69.0 put of a possible 100 points.

For the achievement score for priority areas, which include English language arts and mathematics, Elk Mound had an achievement score of 62.9 out of a possible 100 points.

The score of 62.9 was the same or higher than 66.9 percent of the school districts in the state.

For English language arts, Elk Mound’s score was 63.2, compared to a statewide average of 59.6.

For mathematics, Elk Mound High School had a score of 62.5, compared to statewide average of 53.6.

Regarding growth in the subject area achievement scores, Elk Mound High School had an overall score of 66.9.

In English language arts, the growth score was 60.3, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For mathematics, Elk Mound High School’s growth score was 73.6, compared to a statewide average of 66.0.

For English language arts, 18.7 percent of Elk Mound High School students scored below basic, compared to 28.8 percent statewide, while 45.5 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 32.4 percent statewide; 27.2 percent of the students were proficient, compared to 31.2 percent statewide; and 8.5 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 7.6 percent statewide.

For mathematics, 29.0 percent of Elk Mound High School students scored below basic, compared to 39.6 percent statewide, while 27.3 percent scored at the basic level, compared to 26.4 percent statewide; 27.3 percent scored at the proficient level, compared to 23.1 percent statewide; and 16.3 percent of the students scored at the advanced level, compared to 10.9 percent statewide.

Other business

In other business, the Elk Mound Board of Education:

• Learned that for the referendum construction projects, some doors, lighting and room signs are on back order and that the chiller will be delivered in late March or early April.

• Approved a review of the safety drills completed as per Act 143.

Following a closed session, the Elk Mound Board of Education:

• Approved hiring Jim Day as the freshmen girls’ basketball coach.

• Approved hiring Thomas Severson as the wrestling coach.

• Approved hiring Andy Wyss as the assistant track coach.

• Approved hiring as co-head coaches for Archery Club Wendy Erdman and Dan Christiansen. The two coaches will split the coaching stipend, Wright said.

The Elk Mound Board of Education meets next on December 19 at 7 p.m., or immediately following the Elk Mound Christmas concert.