Boyceville wrestlers go undefeated in Island City duals

CUMBERLAND — The Boyceville wrestling team opened its season at the Island City Duals in Cumberland las Friday night, December 3.

A youthful and somewhat inexperienced Bulldogs’ squad, that featured five freshmen in its lineup, won all three of its matchups in the ten-school, dual-style tournament. A year ago, Boyceville finished just 1-2.

Boyceville bested Osceola 42-28 in the opening round, got past Phillips, 42-35, in the middle round and finished off the evening by dispatching Rice Lake 54-21.

Those five freshmen accounted for ten of the Bulldogs’ 23 wins in the tournament with first-time varsity participants Landyn Leslie and Zach Hellendrung finishing as the squad’s only two unbeaten wrestlers on the evening as both copped 3-0 records. Hellendrung rang up three, first-period pins in his high school debut at 220 pounds while Leslie also finished his first high school competition by pinning all three of his opponents.

Fellow freshman Alex Obermueller (138) went 2-1 as did seniors Bash Nielson (195) and Brayan Vasquez Martinez (170), juniors Noah Evenson (120) and Parker Coombs (285) and sophomore Ryker Benitz (145).

In its first dual of the tournament against Osceola, Boyceville picked up pins by Landyn Leslie, Paul Kurchner (152), Nielson and Helldrung and were awarded three forfeits as it won by seven points.

The Bulldogs had another tight match on thier hands when it took on Phillips in the middle round. The Loggers opened with a 24-12 advantage as it scored pin falls in four of the first six matches of the contest. But, Boyceville rallied to win 42-35 when Nielson, Helldrung and Evenson all registered pins and Vasquez Martinez (170) and Jack Gruenhagen (182) both received forfeits.

In its final dual of the night, Boyceville collected pins by Obermueller, Benitz, Hellendrung, Zane Pierce (106), Evenson and Leslie and three forfeits to account for its nine victories against Rice Lake.

The Bulldogs will travel to Cadot this Thursday for a dual before heading to Wisconsin Dells to participate in the annual Devils Duals on Saturday.

Boyceville 42, Osceola 28

120-Talon Berg (O) dec. Noah Evenson (BV), 15-12; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Dylan Hornung (O), 3:57;132-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 138-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 145-Tristan Campeau (O) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV),l 2:20; 152-Paul Kurschner (BV) pinned Evan Clausen (O), 0:29; 160-Reid Church (O) majored Jake Bialzik (BV), 11-2; 170-Addison Uddin (O) over Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (BV),1:22; 182-Tanner Viebrock (O) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 2:21; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Brett Bader (O), 1:20; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Nick Paro (O), 1:25; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-Logan Meyer (O) dec. Zane Pierce (BV), 8-2.

Boyceville 42, Phillips 35

126-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Journee Wood (P), 0:57; 132-Jason McMillan (Phillips) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 1:28; 138-Daniel Adomaitis (P) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 1:32; 145-Ryker Benitz (BV) received forfeit; 152-Jesse Bruhn (P) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 1:27; 160-James Bruhn (P) pinned Jake Bialzik (BV), 1:46; 170-Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (BV) received forfeit; 182-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) received forfeit; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Christian Boudreaux (P), 1:58;

220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Cole Abraham (P), 1:52; 285-Brandon Sommers (P) pinned Parker Coombs (BV), 1:01; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-JJ Adomaitis (P) tech falled Zane Pierce (BV), 15-0; 120-Noah Evenson (BV) pinned Maverick Hoogland (P), 0:53.

Boyceville 54, Rice Lake 21

132-Brody Lammers (RL) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 1:36; 138-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Elijah Zook (RL), 0:47; 145-Ryker Benitz (BV) pinned Tanner Koltunski (RL), 3:54; 152-Lucas Sirek (RL) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 0:33; 160-Jake Bialzik (BV) received forfeit; 170-Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (BV) received forfeit; 182-Aidan Drost (RL) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 1:47; 195 – Easton Stone (RL) dec. Bash Nielson (BV), 12-8; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Nathanael Windorski (RL),1:28; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Michael Sirek (RL), 5:12; 113-Double Forfeit; 120-Noah Evenson (BV) pinned Hayden Walters (RL), 0:28; 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Bailey MacDonald (RL), 1:41.