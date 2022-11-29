Village Pharmacy Glenwood hours to change

Village Pharmacy in Glenwood City will be changing pharmacy hours beginning January 1, 2023. The new hours will be Monday thru Thursday, 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm (open continuously – no lunch break). The pharmacy will be closed Friday thru Sunday. Any eligible, non-prohibited prescriptions that need to be filled or picked up on the weekends can be accessed through Village Pharmacy in Baldwin (840 Main St, 715-684-2674) as before. The pharmacy will continue their regular hours (Mon-Fri 9:00-5:30) until the end of the year.

Services will continue for free in-town delivery and vaccinations available on certain days of the week (such as shingles, flu, COVID, pneumonia, tetanus, and others; contact pharmacy for more details). One advantage for some will be the hours being available later (until 6pm).

“We look forward to continuing to serve the pharmacy needs of this great community for years to come, and we believe this change will allow us to do that. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to our pharmacy staff at 715-565-3465.”