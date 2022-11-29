Lady Bulldogs nip Indees

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

INDEPENDENCE — Despite some shooting woes, defense carried the Boyceville girls’ basketball team to its second straight victory in as many games this season with a close 39-36 road win over Independence last Tuesday, November 22.

“Great way to start the year with wins in our first two contests,” stated Bulldogs’ head coach Jay Lagerstrom. “Again our defense won it for us as we didn’t shoot well but the girls worked hard on defense and with some more experienced players, we are having good possessions in crunch time.”

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs equaled last season’s victory total in just its first two contests of the 2022-23 campaign.

Junior Hannah Dunn netted a trio of baskets for six points in the opening half at Independence while seniors Abby Schlough and Rachael Montgomery added four and three points, respectively, and junior Jaden Stevens canned a three to give Boyceville a one-point, 20-19, halftime advantage.

The second half was also a close affair as the Bulldogs struggled knocking down their shots and free throws. Despite finishing just 14-for-27 at the line, Boyceville nipped Independence 19-17 in the final 18 minutes to claim the 39-36 win.

Montgomery finished with 12 points, nine of which came in the second half, to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Dunn added a pair of second-half hoops to tally ten points. Schlough and Hailey Hanestad each finished with six points.

Adison Pronschinske led Independence and all scorers with 14 points.

“We faced a zone for the second straight game, but we attacked the rim and although our percentage wasn’t great, we got to the line 27 times. 57 free throw attempts in two games are good but we must put more down,” Lagerstrom said.

“Great start to the year and we’re building from our successes each game,” he added.

Boyceville has a busy week with three games on its schedule. The Lady Bulldogs hosted Gilmanton Monday evening, November 28 then travel to Durand on Thursday, December 1 to open Dunn-St. Croix Conference play and finish off the week with a Saturday morning (8:30 a.m.), December 3 contest against Thorp at Colfax High School as all the D-SC schools will be playing non-conference games in Colfax that day.