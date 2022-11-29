Boyceville wrestlers look to build team around returning letter winners

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — Veteran Bulldogs’ head coach Jamie Olson knows he has some big wrestling shoes to fill this coming season if Boyceville is to contend for a conference championship and more.

And few would doubt Olson, who enters his 25th season as a recent George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee sporting a 288-131 career coaching record, is more than capable of doing just that with the help of long-time coaching assistant and friend Corey Day.

That will be a tall task, however, as Boyceville lost five seniors from last year’s squad that finished second to rival Glenwood City in the Dunn-St. Croix race with a 3-1 record and 12-12 overall, placed third in the regional meet and had six sectional qualifiers and four state participants.

Of those five now graduated wrestlers, four were first-team all conference selections headlined by Tyler Dormanen who finished as the state runner-up with a 45-5 record along with classmates and state participants Ira Bialzik (24-9) and John Klefstad (28-16). Heavyweight Keegan Plemon, one of those first-team all conference grapplers, capped his final mat season as sectional placewinner with a 40-11 mark. Seven-match winner Kyle Lipke also graduated.

But, returning to steady the ship, so to speak, and lead it forward is senior and 2022 state participant Sebastian “Bash” Nielson who finished his junior campaign with a 40-9 record.

“We have a great leader in Bash Nielson,” stated Olson. “He elevates our practice room intensity every night.”

Nielson is joined by ten other returning letter winners which include seniors Bryan Vasquez-Martinez and Makayla Schewe, who went 3-2 in the first-ever girls’ state tournament, juniors Noah Evenson, a sectional qualifier from last season, Wyatt Sell, and sophomores Jake Bialzik, Ryker Benitz, Jack Gruenhagen, Mason Behrendt and Keegan Cole.

Other Bulldogs that show promise include juniors Parker Coombs (220), Zach Kersten (160) and Paul Kurschner (152)and sophomores Mark Knopps (182) and Wilson Avolos (160).

The addition of eight freshmen will help bolster the Bulldogs’ lineup. That incoming class features Zane Pierce (106), Landyn Leslie (126), Jack Kurschner (132), Alex Obermueller (138), Victor Patterman (138), Brice Humpal (138), Owen Konsti (195-220) and Zach Hellendrung (220).

Olson admits that this year’s squad is very young and inexperienced but he really likes the nucleus of the young and new mixed with the leadership of Nielson.

“We will have to endure some lumps early,” Olson admitted. “But, I feel good about what we can accomplish in the end.”

“We need to take baby steps and improve every day. It’s a long season, so attitude and effort in practice will dictate how our season will go,” he added.

Olson sees defending Dunn-St. Croix champion Glenwood City as the top competitor for this year’s crown.

“Glenwood City is going to be really strong in the lower to middle weights. They are head and shoulders above everyone else,” he said.

The rest of the conference has good individuals which should make for some fun duals according to Olson.

Olson’s assistant coaches are Corey Day, Allen Lain, Blaine Leslie and Erik Swanson.

The Bulldogs open the 2022-23 season this Friday, December 2 in Cumberland.

2022-23 Roster

106 – Zane Pierce (9)

113 – Mason Behrendt (10)

120 – Noah Evenson (11), Makayla Schewe (12)

126 – Landyn Leslie (9)

132 – Wyatt Sell (11), Jack Kurschner (9)

138 – Ryker Benitz (10), Alex Obermueller (9), Victor Patterman (9), Bryce Humpal (9)

145 – Jake Bialzik (10)

152 – Paul Kurschner (11), Zach Kersten (11), Wilson Avolos (10)

160 – Bryan Vasquez-Martinez (12)

170 – Jack Gruenhagen (10), Keegan Cole (10)

182 – Mark Knopps (10)

195 – Sebastian Nielson (12)

220 – Zach Hellendrung (9), Owen Konsti (9)

285 – Parker Coombs (11)