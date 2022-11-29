Boyceville boys beat Indees in basketball season opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

INDEPENDENCE — Making the long trip to Independence with its female counterparts last Tuesday, November 22, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 55-41 victory over the host Indees.

The Bulldogs held just a one-point lead at halftime (21-19) but pulled away in the second half as they outscored Independence 35-21 to pick up the 14-point win.

Eight Bulldogs scored in the game as Devin Halama and Simon Evenson led the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Caden Wold and Mason Bowell each finished with eight points, Grant Kaiser chipped in with six, Nick Olson had five, Chase Hollister finished with four points and Jack Phillips contributed three points to the wining tally.

Boyceville shot 21-for-46 including 6-for-18 from behind the three-point arc with Evenson and Wold netting a pair of triples. The Bulldogs knocked down 7 of their 10 free throws.

On the boards, Halama led the way with eight rebounds followed by seven from Kaiser, Hollister corralled six and Olson finished with five.

Wold had five steals while Evenson, Halama and Phillips had a pair each.

Boyceville took on Gilmanton Monday night in the home opener and will play in Augusta this Thursday before beginning conference play in Durand next Tuesday, December 6.