St John’s Catholic Church to dedicate hall to memory of Deacon Wes

St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City will be honoring the memory and work of one of its own. Deacon Wes Tuttle left us on January 21, 2021.

Wes had served as the only Deacon that the parish of St John the Baptist has had. He guided the congregation for more than 27 years. As our Deacon, Wes served in many capacities. As taken from his obituary, “He was privileged to have touched the lives of so many through baptisms, first communions, confirmations, weddings and burials. Wes was a man of the people and honored to be part of the congregation.”

In addition Deacon Wes had a passion and vision for decorating our beautiful church. Many of his ideas have become part of our tradition. Deacon’s love of food meant that many were guests of meals he prepared at church for numerous occasions. Some were small gatherings and others were very large gatherings. If you were lucky enough to enjoy one of these meals you knew that the food was always delicious. Deacon Wes was a great cook.

The congregation of St John the Baptist here in Glenwood City is celebrating this wonderful man on Sunday December 11, 2022, at 9:30 am following Mass at 8:30. A brunch will be offered for parishioners and for all friends of Deacon Wes. Please consider this your invitation. We will celebrate our beloved Deacon with wonderful food. We will also dedicate our church hall to him, ‘Deacon Wes’ Hall. Forever it will be his place as we gather in The Lord’s name to celebrate, to mourn and to learn. Isaiah 49:16 Behold, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands; your walls are continually before me.