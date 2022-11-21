Hanestad and Humpal tender retirement letters

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — A pair of long-serving Boyceville Community School District employees, with over 60 years of combined service, submitted their official letters of retirement during the Board of Education’s November 16 meeting held in the high school/middle school IMC.

Vivian Hanestad, Viv as she has been known by generations of students and parents, and Judy Humpal announced their intentions to call it a career at the end of the current school year.

Hanestad, who joined the school district in 1986 and moved into her present role as the district attendance and food service secretary in the high school/middle school office a year later, stated in her retirement letter to the board that she has worked for the school a long time and has been blessed to be around children and very caring teachers and adults.

After nearly a quarter of a century serving as the district’s administrative assistant, Judy Humpal told members that she was honored to end her working career in the Boyceville School District.

“I have greatly appreciated having had the opportunity to work in the District Office these past 24 years,” wrote Humpal. “I have seen many changes evolve and many wonderful things happen within our district.”

“I have also had the pleasure of working with five fantastic District Administrators, numerous amazing staff members, and of course, many great board members,” she added.

With regret, the board accepted both retirement requests which become effective June 30, 2023.

The Boyceville FFA appeared before the board and gave a detailed accounting of their trip to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 95th National FFA Convention which was held October 26th through the 29th at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

Advisor and agriculture teacher Jenna Behrends along with members of this year’s FFA officer team described their trip which included several field trips and attractions.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of Jennifer Boldt as a custodian and accepted the resignation of Fred Dinsmore as Director of Transportation. According to District Administrator Nick Kaiser, Dinsmore had accepted a higher paying job outside the district.

The Board of Education also approved an out-of-state field trip request by Megan Steinkraus, middle school/high school art teacher. 26 students along with two chaperones will be attending the Botticelli Art Exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art next Wednesday, November 30. Attendees will depart the school around 8:30 a.m. and return about 3:00 p.m.

In his report, Kaiser noted that HVAC work continues and that the new shoulder boiler at Tiffany Creek Elementary is almost completed. He also informed board members that a teacher inservice was to be held Monday and Tuesday, November 21 and 22 and would be used for professional development.

The board then adjourned to closed session but took no action.