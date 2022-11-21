Bulldog boys return plenty of experience in upcoming basketball season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville boys’ basketball team did not have any seniors on their roster a year ago, and according to fourth-year head coach Colby Dotseth, every player who saw varsity action is returning this year.

Although the Bulldogs were winless in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play and finished 4-20 overall, Dotseth believes not having to replace anyone means his players all have one more year of experience and maturity under their belts.

Leading scorers returning include senior Simon Evenson and junior Nick Olson, both with an 8.0 points per game average. Top rebounders are junior Grant Kaiser with 6.8 rebounds per game and senior Jack Phillips with 4.6 rpg. Other returning letter winners include seniors Mason Bowell and Chase Hollister along with juniors Devin Halama, Braden Roemhild, Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold.

Senior Corbin Krenz missed all of last season with an injury and should add some depth for the team. Halama and Wheeldon split their time between junior varsity and varsity last year and should also add some team depth. In addition, freshman Carson Roemhild has a chance to help with the varsity this season.

Strengths for the team include being deep in varsity experience and overall athleticism but a weakness is lack of a vocal leader on and off the court.

“Our goals for the team are to compete every night,” Dotseth said. “We need to show up and play the whole game. We won’t put a number on things but if we go out and compete, I believe the wins will come naturally. We also as a team want to cut down on turnovers and fouls from last season while also looking to improve on team shooting,” he added.

Dotseth believes Elk Mound and Mondovi will be at the top of the conference this year since both teams welcome back a lot of their top scoring from last season and also have a lot of size and depth.

The Bulldogs tipped off the season with a non-conference game in Independence Tuesday evening, November 22.

2022-23 Roster

Seniors: Mason Bowell, Simon Evenson, Chase Hollister, Corbin Krenz and Jack Phillips.

Juniors: Devin Halama, Grant Kaiser, Nick Olson, Braden Roemhild, Peter Wheeldon, and Caden Wold.

Sophomores: Dominic Anderson, Nate Jensen, Talen Kietzer, Carson Lindstrom, Michael Montgomery and Blaine Severson.

Freshmen: Trenton Buckholtz, Jon Madison, Carson Roemhild, Owen Rydel and Isaac Williams.