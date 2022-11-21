Boyceville girls open with win against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team accomplished in its first game of the 2022-23 season what it took 15 games a year ago to do – record their first victory.

It was however, not without a bit of trepidation, but the Boyceville girls pulled out a nail biter, nipping Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45-42 in a non-conference “Battle of the Bulldogs” at home last Thursday, November 17.

The Boyceville girls’ season and home opener was a close affair throughout much of the game but the hosts built their largest lead of the game, 43-36, with just over two minutes to play.

That’s when Chetek-Weyerhaeuser found a spark.

C-W pulled to within a single point of Boyceville with just over 20 seconds to play. That’s when C-W junior Hannah Solie appeared to take the ball right out of the hands of Boyceville’s Hannah Dunn and headed down court for what could have been the go-ahead score. Solie, however, was whistled for a foul which she disagreed with by slamming the basketball to the floor which drew a technical foul, her second of the contest which sent her to the bench for good.

With four free throws, followed by possession of the ball, it appeared as Boyceville would be able to secure the win right there.

Instead, Rachael Montgomery missed both technical foul shots and Dunn’s two, double-bonus tosses banged off the rim. Boyceville then turned over the ball giving Chetek-Weyerhaeuser a chance to take the lead and steal the win.

But unlike last year, these Boyceville Bulldogs were not about to give in and showed some composure coming up the possession as Sarah Stoveren drew the foul on a rebound.

With just 7.1 seconds remaining on the game clock, Stoveren calmly stepped to the free throw line and canned both charity tosses to give her Bulldogs a three-point advantage.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser dribbled down court, bypassing a possible game-tying, three-point attempt, for a drive to the hoop and a foul, it got neither and Boyceville held on for the 45-42 win.

Boyceville could have let the game get out of hand in the first half when it fell behind 13-6 but a 9-0 run gave then a 15-13 lead with just seconds left before the first-half buzzer sounded. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser finally broke the Boyceville run to send the contest to intermission tied at 15 all.

Senior Rachael Montgomery led Boyceville with 15 points, ten of which game in the second half, junior Sarah Stoveren also scored ten in the final half of play hitting a pair of threes to finish with 13 points. Hailey Hanestad and Hannah Dunn tallied six points apiece.

Solie paced Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with 13 points while Zoe Nelson chipped in for ten points.

Boyceville played in Independence last evening (Nov. 22) and will return home next Monday, November 28 to host Gilmanton.