November 8 general election results are in for St. Croix & Dunn Counties

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — The November 8 general election included a variety of races for state-wide offices, United States Senate and congressional offices as well as St. Croix County and Dunn County offices.

Below are the results of the election, which are considered unofficial until the election is certified.

In Wisconsin, there is no automatic recount.

According to state law, a free recount is available if the margins between the candidates is a quarter of a percent or less and the losing candidate requests a recount.

If the margin is more than a quarter percent but not more than 1 percent, the losing candidate may request a recount and must pay for it.

Governor

Democratic Governor Tony Evers won the election for his second term in office with 1,358,659 votes, representing 51 percent of the total votes.

Republican challenger Tim Michels received 1,268,174 votes, representing 48 percent.

Independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger received 26,987 votes, representing 1 percent.

Governor Evers is the former state Superintendent of public instruction.

Evers’ running mate, state Representative Sara J. Rodriguez, represents Wisconsin’s 13th Assembly District in the Wauwatosa/Brookfield area. She was first elected to the state Assembly in 2020.

Michels is the owner of a large construction company.

Michels’ running mate, state Senator Roger Roth, represents District 19 in Outagamie County and Winnebago County.

Attorney general

Democratic incumbent state Attorney General Josh Kaul won the election for his second term in office with 1,333,030 votes, representing 51 percent of the total votes.

Republican challenger Eric Toney received 1,297,840 votes, representing 49 percent.

Kaul grew up in the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area and formerly served as a federal prosecutor.

Eric Toney was first elected as Fond du Lac County district attorney in 2012.

Secretary of state

Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette received 1,268,527 votes, representing 48 percent of the total votes.

Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck received 1,260,867, representing 48 percent of the vote.

Libertarian candidate Neil Harmon, received 54,286 votes, representing 2 percent.

Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl McFarland received 54,386 votes, representing 2 percent.

La Follette was a Wisconsin organizer of the first Earth Day for Gaylord Nelson in 1970. He has served as secretary of state since 1982.

State Representative Amy Lynn Loudenbeck serves as representative for Assembly District 31 and lives in Rock County.

Harmon is from West Allis and serves as vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin.

McFarland is from Milwaukee and is an advocate working for social justice and human rights.

State treasurer

Republican candidate John Leiber won the election for state treasurer with 1,293,115 votes, representing 50 percent of the total votes.

Democratic candidate Aaron Richardson received 1,254,869 votes, representing 48 percent.

Constitutional party candidate Andrew Zuelke received 57,233 votes, representing 2 percent.

After decades of the state Legislature eroding the powers of the state treasurer’s office, Wisconsin has one of the weakest treasurer’s offices in the United States.

Leiber is an attorney from Cottage Grove.

Richardson currently serves as the Mayor of Fitchburg.

Zuelke serves as the state chair of the Constitution Party of Wisconsin and lives in Ripon.

U.S. Senator

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson won the election with 1,336,869 votes, representing 50 percent of the total votes.

Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes received 1,310,412 votes, representing 50 percent.

At the time Johnson was first elected to the United States Senate in 2010, he said he would only serve two terms. This will be his third term in office.

Barnes currently serves as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and served as the state Representative for Assembly District 11 from 2013 to 2017.

7th District

Incumbent Republican Representative Tom Tiffany won the election for U.S. Congressional District 7 with 209,270 votes, representing 62 percent of the total votes.

Democratic challenger Richard Ausman received 128,879 votes, representing 38 percent.

The 7th Congressional District is Wisconsin’s largest district and also includes Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn and Wood Counties.

Tiffany was first elected to Congress in May of 2020 in a special election. Prior to that, he was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010 and to the Wisconsin Senate in 2012.

Ausman lives in Lac du Flambeau and was born and raised in Merrill. He has served as an executive with one of the largest publishing companies in the world.

3rd district

Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden won the election and received 164,661 votes for the U.S. House of Representatives for District 3 in Wisconsin, representing 52 percent of the total vote.

Democratic candidate Brad Pfaff received 152,940 votes, representing 48 percent.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Representative Ron Kind decided not to run for re-election. He began serving in 1997.

Van Orden served in the United States Navy for 26 years and currently lives in Prairie du Chien.

Pfaff serves as the senator for Wisconsin’s 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse County and Crawford County, most of Vernon County and the southern half of Monroe County, and was elected in 2020.

Assembly District 29

Incumbent Republican Representative Clint Moses won the election and received 14,321 votes for Wisconsin Assembly District 29, representing 60 percent of the total votes.

Democratic challenger Danielle Johnson received 9,522, representing 40 percent.

State Assembly District 29 in St. Croix County includes the Towns of Baldwin, Cady, Cylon, Emerald, Forest, Glenwood, Hammond, Springfield and Stanton, and the Villages of Baldwin, Deer Park, Hammond, Star Prairie, Wilson and Woodville and the City of Glenwood City.

In Dunn County, state Assembly District 29 includes the Towns of Colfax, Elk Mound, Hay River, Menomonie, New Haven, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Tainter, Tiffany, Wilson, and the Villages of Boyceville, Colfax, Downing, Elk Mound, Knapp, Ridgeland and Wheeler, along with the City of Menomonie.

Moses lives in Menomonie and was running for his second term as representative of state Assembly District 29. He opened Red Cedar Chiropractic in 2003.

Johnson lives in New Richmond. She moved to St. Croix County in 2009 and began the Homestead Veterinary Clinic in Baldwin in 2011.

Assembly District 30

Incumbent Republican Representative Shannon Zimmerman won the election for Wisconsin Assembly District 30 with 17,718 votes, representing 59 percent of the total votes.

Democratic challenger Sarah Yacoub received 12,556 votes, representing 41 percent.

State Assembly District 30 includes in St. Croix County the Towns of Eau Galle, Erin Prairie, Hudson, Kinnickinnic, Pleasant Valley, Richmond, Rush River, St. Joseph, Somerset, Troy and Warren, and the Villages of North Hudson, Roberts, the City of Hudson and the City of River Falls.

Zimmerman lives in River Falls and was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016.

Yacoub formerly served in the Los Angeles County, California, district attorney’s office. She and her husband, a biomedical physicist at the University of Minnesota, live in Hudson with their children.

SC County sheriff

Incumbent St. Croix County Sheriff Scott L. Knudson (Republican) was the only candidate on the ballot for sheriff.

Knudson was first appointed as St. Croix County sheriff in July of 2017 by Governor Scott Walker and was first elected as sheriff in 2018.

SC Clerk of Court

Incumbent St. Croix County Clerk of Circuit Court Kristi Severson (Republican) is the only candidate on the ballot for clerk of court.

Severson was appointed as chief deputy in 2003 and was appointed by the St. Croix County judges to complete the term of St. Croix Count Clerk of Court Lori Meyer in 2014.

Dunn County Sheriff

Incumbent Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd (Republican) was the only candidate on the ballot for Dunn County Sheriff and was first elected in 2018.

He is a resident of Boyceville and worked for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department for 29 years and was captain of field services before being elected as sheriff.

DC Clerk of Court

Incumbent Dunn County Clerk of Court Katie M. Schalley (Republican) was the only candidate on the ballot for Clerk of Circuit Court.

Dunn County Circuit Court Judges Rod Smeltzer and James Peterson appointed Schalley as clerk of court April 7, 2017. Schalley was elected to the position in the fall of 2018 general election.

Referendum

Ballots in Dunn County contained a referendum question asking for a “yes” or “no” vote.

“Shall Congress and the President of the United States enact into law the creation of a publicly financed, non-profit, national health insurance program that would fully cover medical care costs for all Americans?”

The referendum question received 9,049 “yes” votes, representing 51 percent of the vote total.

The question received 8,564 “no” votes, representing 49 percent of the total.