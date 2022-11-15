Boyceville girls return eight letter winners in 2022-23

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — After losing just one senior from last year’s team, the Boyceville girls’ basketball team will be small in numbers but will have plenty of experience on the court this season.

Eight letter winners, including four starters, are back for the Bulldogs but there are only 14 players out in grades 9-12.

Third-year coach Jay Lagerstrom led the team to a 2-23 record last season and 2-12 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play. The season ended with a regional loss to Cameron.

Harper Olson, a team leader with plenty of court knowledge, was the only player lost to graduation.

Leading the Bulldogs this season are seniors Rachael Montgomery with a 6.1 points per game average and 5.3 rebounds per game average last year, Hailey Hanestad (4.6 ppg), Cambrie Reisimer (5.0 rpg) and Abby Schlough. Juniors expected to help out are Hannah Dunn (7.9 ppg) and Sarah Stoveren, Cora Leslie and Jaden Stevens.

Lagerstrom stated the juniors that lettered last year mixed time on junior varsity and varsity will have to give quality playing time to make the progression to varsity.

His team does not have a lot of depth and not a lot of height. To be successful this season, he believes they must change their +/- turnover ratio and they need to increase their shooting percentage.

Elk Mound, Colfax and Durand appear to be the teams to beat in conference play this year, according to Lagerstrom.

The Lady Bulldogs get their season underway this Thursday, November 17 when they host some fellow Bulldogs from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a non-conference tilt.

2022-23 Roster

Seniors: Hailey Hanestad, Rachael Montgomery, Cambrie Reisimer and Abby Schlough.

Juniors: Hannah Dunn, Cora Leslie, Lexi Schlough, Jaden Stevens, Sarah Stoveren and Jadynn Traxler.

Sophomore: Ashley Prestrud

Freshmen: Zoey Hellendrung, Chelsie Holden and Samantha Stoveren