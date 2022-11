All military veterans and family members of active, retired or deceased military members are invited to the annual Veterans Day supper at 6 p.m. Friday, November 11, at the Grapevine Senior Center on Main Street in Colfax.

If you can, bring a dish to pass.

After supper, there will be a presentation of Quilts of Valor to Colfax residents Al Stai and Gus Fehr, who are veterans of World War II and the Korean Conflict.