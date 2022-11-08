Veterans Day Program at Colfax High School

The School District of Colfax will be hosting a Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m. in the Colfax High School gymnasium. The public is invited to attend. The theme for this year’s Veterans Day is, “Honor.” This year will be unique in that we will be sharing information on the Importance of Veterans, POW/MIA flag, History of Armistice Day changed to Veterans Day and information on Victory Gardens. Our elementary students along with 6th-12th Grade Choirs will sing patriotic songs and the middle school and high school bands will perform as well. Cookies and coffee will be available for Veterans and visitors after the program. We hope to see you there!

In addition, the School District of Colfax will host a “Military Recognition Night” on Tuesday, November 15, at the Colfax Girls’ Varsity Basketball game versus Hudson. All former, current, and retired military will be allowed to attend the game FREE of charge and will be recognized prior to the start of the game with the national anthem. More details to follow.