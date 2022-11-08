St. Croix County participates in the Toys for Tots Program

Hudson WI: Every year St. Croix County employees come together to give back to the communities we serve. Join us this year in making the holidays brighter for the kids in our area. This holiday season St. Croix County is participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. If you want to help, please bring a new, unwrapped toy to one of our St. Croix County locations by Thursday, December 15. We will have donation boxes at:

• Baldwin: St. Croix County Highway Building – 300 Oak Rdg Pkwy, Baldwin, WI

• Hudson: St. Croix County Government Center – 1101 Carmichael Rd, Hudson, WI

• New Richmond: St. Croix County Services Center – 1752 Dorset Ln, New Richmond, WI; St. Croix County Health & Rehab Center – 1445 N 4th St, New Richmond, WI