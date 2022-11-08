Marigold, Grain Bin taking part in Holiday Quilt Hop

Marigold Quilt Shop, located on Oak Street in Glenwood City, and The Grain Bin, located between Boyceville and Connorsville, are part of a dozen quilt shops throughout the area that will be taking part in a Holiday Shop Hop scheduled for November 12 through 19.

According to a post on Marigold’s Facebook page, the quilt shop will have extended hours for the event. Participants in the Holidy Shop Hop will receive six, five-inch Christmas squares at each stop and a pattern link at the end.

Passports can be pickup at each stop including Marigold Quilt Shop located at 119 E. Oak Street and the Grain Bin, E4548 County Road FF, Boyceville.

The 12 shops include: Quilt Shop Co-op, Minneapolis, MN; Sew With Me, Woodbury, MN; Two Meandering Ladies, Prescott; Top Stitchery, Roberts; The Thread Lab, Menomonie; Quilter’s Corner, Clear Lake; A Little Piece of Mind, New Richmond; Doyle’s, New Richmond; Marigold Quilt Shop, Glenwood City; Blueberry Line, Ridgeland; Angie’s Quilt Studio, Dallas; and The Grain Bin, Boyceville.