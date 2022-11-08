League of Women Voters to meet in Menomonie November 17

League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s next General Meeting will be on Thursday, November 17th, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 815 Stokke Pkwy, Menomonie, WI 54751. The focus of this meeting will be a forum discussion on Wisconsin Health Matters.

This is a community meeting to discuss the issue of single payer healthcare for all. Dr. Laurel Marks from Madison and co-president of Wisconsin PNHR (Physicians for National Healthcare Reform) will keynote the discussion. Representative Clint Moses has accepted our invitation to comment afterward. We are also seeking participation from medical clinic and insurance perspectives.

The meeting is intended to inform and educate all of us about the state of our healthcare and explore some solutions together. The League of Women Voters does not have a position on single payer healthcare and remains non-partisan on candidates.