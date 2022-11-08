Kathleen Thorn recognized for achievements in teaching profession

Menomonie, Wis. – Kathleen Thorn received an award for excellence in her field.

The Wisconsin Educators of Business and Information Technology and the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association annual convention, held Oct. 19-21 in Pewaukee, brings MBE and information technology educators together from across Wisconsin.

Kathleen Thorn, Colfax High School marketing and business teacher: WEBIT Lorraine Missling Early Career Educator Award. Thorn is a 2016 business administration and 2019 marketing and business education alum

Thorn was also recently honored by the Wisconsin Association of Colleges of Teacher Education. She received the Early Educator Award last summer.

“It means a lot to be recognized as an outstanding early educator by fellow Wisconsin business educators,” Thorn said. “It makes me motivated to keep putting in good work, and I was really excited to have my family there to watch me accept this award.