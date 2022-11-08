Kameri Meredith named to WIAC all conference team

RIVER FALLS — 2020 Colfax graduate, Kameri Meredith, was recently named honorable mention in volleyball for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

Meredith completed her junior year for the Division 3 UW-River Falls Falcons, starting in all 34 matches, leading the team in kills with 437 for a 3.58 average per set. She also led the defense with 404 digs. In WIAC play, Meredith finished fourth in kills, slamming 344, averaging 3.72 per set. She was also named to the WIAC All Sportsmanship team with just one member per team chosen.

UW-RF concluded their season with a loss to UW-Stevens Point 3-1 and ended with a 22-12 overall record. Meredith scored on ten kills in the contest and added a team leading 19 digs.

Next up for Meredith is the basketball season which begins in a couple of weeks!