Jazz Band Prepares for Swing Thing Dance

The Colfax Music Department is putting together a new event for the community this year. Swing Thing is a dance held on Thursday, November 17 in the high school cafeteria. A dance lesson will be given by English teacher Emily Krause at 6:30, and at 7:00 the jazz band will begin playing. The band has about an hour worth of music that they’ve been working on.

“The music is infectious! Whether you plan to just come and listen or come to dance, the music will have you moving!

“Swing dancing can just be fun where anyone can dance together…It’s not a high pressure, romantic situation…Friends, classmates, siblings, parents…anyone can dance, and anything goes!”

Band director Derek Westholm said, “I’m so proud of how hard these students have worked to prepare all of the music for this event. This really shows them what it is like to play in a professional ensemble, on a preparation and endurance level that many of the kids wouldn’t otherwise be able to appreciate. Its so exciting to see them realize the benefits of all of their hard work, on this music and on everything else they play moving forward.”

“All the students have worked really hard on it. It would be fun to have a good turnout. It’s going to be a really fun time.” Aydren Beebe, bass guitar

“We’ve all been working hard, because we’ve never had this much music thrown at us all at once, so we’ve been working really hard and it’s sounding really good.” Mark Sonnentag, trombone

“We’re all becoming silently sound and very functional together” Dilyn Hiitola, alto saxophone.

“It’s different than normal dancing, and it’s easy to get in the swing of it. You can start with just one person knowing what they’re doing, and the other person just catches on” Ava Sedivy, trumpet and singer.