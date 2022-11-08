Jamie Olson inducted into George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GREEN BAY — In the eyes and minds of many of his wrestlers –past and present, coaching colleagues, and avid Bulldog fans, Jamie Olson was already a Hall of Fame coach, but it became official this past Friday evening, November 4.

That’s when Olson, who has spent the past 23 years teaching and guiding Boyceville wrestlers and its highly successful program, was inducted into the George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame as member of its Class of 2022 during the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association (WWCA) Awards Banquet at the Hyatt Regency and KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

A large contingent was in Green Bay to witness Olson’s induction including several family members, friends, former wrestlers and good friend and assistant coach Corey Day who had nominated Olson for the Hall of Fame.

Olson began his HOF acceptance speech by thanking Day.

“There are so many people to thank, and I’m going to start out with the person who nominated me – my good friend, neighbor and assistant coach of 14 years – Corey Day,” said Olson. “This award means the world to me. You are a very big part of why I stand here tonight.”

Throughout his address, Olson continued to recognize and thank those that had helped him achieve this honor. Among those were his high school coach and fellow George Martin Hall of Famer (Class of 1994) Joe Hegenbarth, who is 90 years old and made the trek to Green Bay to be a part of his former wrestler’s induction ceremony. Olson also thanked his assistant coaches Bob Erickson and Chad Olson, his older brother and his former high school principal Bill Fisher who offered him the opportunity to teach and coach at Boyceville when he became the principal there.

But Olson saved his most effusive praise for his family. His parents, Ron and the late Trish, sisters Sara and Amanda and brother Chad and his wife Rochelle and their three daughters Ava, Harper and Delaney.

“I want to thank my wife Rochelle for being so supportive of me being a three-sport coach and allowing me to do what I love. I appreciate all the love and patience you have given me,” stated Olson. “Thanks to my girls – Ava, Harper and Delaney. God didn’t bless me with a wrestler, but he blessed me with three wonderful girls that I love so dearly.”

Olson has achieved many honors and awards while wrestling and coaching. He was the WIAA Class B state champion at 130 pounds in 1991. He attended Augsburg College in the Twin Cities and wrestled on a pair of NCAA Division III National Championship squads while earning his degree in physical eduction and health in December of 1996.

Olson returned to Cumberland in the fall of 1997 as a substitute teacher and a coach.

In the fall of 1999, Olson accepted a position as a high school phy ed teacher and the head wrestling coach in the Boyceville Community School District. And the rest, as they say, is history. Since coming to Boyceville over two decades ago, Olson has posted a 288-131 dual meet record and his teams have claimed 13 Dunn-St. Croix championships, 11 regional titles and four sectional crowns. He has coached 107 state qualifiers, 65 of which placed at state including 15 that have won state championships.

Joining Olson in the Class of 2022 are Dave Brandvold of Baldwin-Woodville, Mel Dow of Prairie du Chien, Ed Kurth of Pewaukee, Mark Peterson of Campbellsport and Jody VanLaanen of Ashwaubenon.

What follows is Jamie Olson’s biography.

Jamie Olson was born March 20th, 1973 to Ron and Trish Olson. He grew up on the family farm, south of Cumberland in Comstock, which is also the home of Olympic champions Ben and John Peterson. Jamie is the second of four children. He has an older brother Chad (WIAA referee for 25 years and a dang good one) and two younger sisters, Sara and Amanda.

His wrestling career began on the living room floor with his brother, and by attending many youth tournaments. He gives credit to his dad for finishing up chores early on Saturday mornings so he could make it in time for weigh-ins. Those tournaments set the foundation for middle school wrestling, where he had the chance to wrestle under varsity assistant coach, Bob Erickson. Coach E was intense, a motivator and great technician. Jamie and Bob would develop a special relationship that set the tone for the next four years of wrestling.

Jamie attended Cumberland High School from 1987 to 1991. He participated in football, wrestling and baseball. During his high school athletic career, he lettered 11 times and was a three-time all-conference player in football, playing under coach Mark Fuller. In wrestling, Jamie would wrestle for George Martin Hall of Fame coach Joe Hegenbarth, assisted by Bob Erickson and Chad Olson.

Jamie Olson was 3rd in state as a freshman, 6th as a junior and the 1991 Class B state champion at 130 pounds his senior year. Having his brother and Bob in his chair getting his hand raised in the state finals meant everything to him, it was a dream come true.

In baseball, Jamie would play on two state tournament teams and become a 1st team all-state player his senior year, playing under WBCA and ABCA Hall of Fame coach, Mark Fuller. Jamie was blessed with great coaching and he thanks Joe, Bob, Mark and Chad for making him the man he is today.

After graduating high school, Jamie attended Augsburg College, in Minneapolis, to pursue a degree in physical education and health, while wrestling for NCAA Hall of Fame coach, Jeff Swenson. While at Augsburg, Jamie wrestled on two NCAA division III national championship teams, a runner-up team and a 4th-place team. He won 70 matches, but injuries kept him from wrestling in a national tournament. Coach Swenson meant the world to Jamie, and they continue to be close friends yet today. The past 22 years, Jamie has sent his teams to the Auggie team camp run by coach Swenson.

Jamie graduated from college in December of 1996. In the fall of 1997, Jamie landed his first job as a full time substitute teacher for the Cumberland School District. He would also coach junior high football, and assist with the varsity wrestling and baseball programs. It was a chance to give back to the programs he loved and to coach with his high school coaches. In 1998, the baseball team finished their season as state runners-up and the 1999 wrestling team would also finish as state runners-up.

After the baseball season, then Cumberland High School principal, Bill Fisher, asked Jamie if he would be interested in applying for the high school physical education position in Boyceville. Little did he know, Bill had just become the high school principal of Boyceville High School. It was a very tough decision leaving his hometown, family, and the coaches who had had such a positive influence on him throughout the years. Working for Bill was important to him, he thought highly of Bill as an administrator, and felt this was the move he needed to make.

Jamie decided to leave his hometown and accept the job at Boyceville High as the 9-12 physical education instructor and head wrestling coach. It was difficult, but he knew he had made the right decision to make the move and build his own program. In the fall of 2001, Jamie married Rochelle, and she also began teaching and coaching in the Boyceville district.

From 2001 to 2006, Jamie’s wrestling team earned the title of Dunn-St. Croix conference champions. Jamie’s teams have won a total of 13 conference, 11 regional, and 4 sectional titles. His dual meet record is 288-131. Throughout Jamie’s coaching career at Boyceville, he has had 107 state qualifiers, including 65 place winners – 15 state champions and 10 runners-up. In 2019, Jamie coached Brock Schlough to his 4th state title, becoming Wisconsin’s 17th four-time champion. Jamie also coached Garrett Joles, who is currently the 197-pound wrestler for the University of Minnesota.

Jamie and his wife, Rochelle, have three daughters – Ava 20, Harper 18, and Delaney 15. Rochelle teaches 6th grade and coaches volleyball. The girls have been involved in volleyball, basketball, and softball – which Jamie has been coaching since 2010. Ava was the manager for the wrestling team when she was in high school and at the University of Minnesota last year. She has transferred to Oklahoma State University and will be seeking out the same position. Harper is a freshman at UW-La Crosse. Jamie has also been coaching football for Boyceville for over 20 years.