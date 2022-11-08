Glenwood City Library News 11-9-22

What is coming to the Glenwood City Public Library?

Fall is Here! The air is fresh and crisp. It is time to sit back in your chair and curl up with a book, or come on down to our library and enjoy our sitting area while you read. We have so much planned for this month so we hope to see you here.

Kids Craft Night – Monday’s at 4:00pm. Our Kids Craft Night is open to all ages and each week is a different craft, STEM or STEAM project. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will happy to give you the recipe/instructions. This is a free event and open to everyone

• Nov. 14 – Bird Seed Ornament

• Nov. 21 – Pumpkin Salt Painting

• Nov. 28 – Cinnamon Slime

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Friday’s 10:00 | Free and open to everyone

• Nov. 11 – Ten Fat Turkeys| Craft – Toilet Paper Roll Turkey Craft

• Nov. 18– Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving | Craft – Pilgrim Hat

• Nov. 25 – No Storytime

Other Activities: All Activities are free and open to everyone

• Nov. 12 |10:00 & 11:30 | DIY Sock Snowman | Reserve your seat

• Nov. 16 | 5:45| Friends of the Library Board Meeting

• Nov. 17 | 6:30 | Snowman Wine Glass Candle | Reserve your seat

• Nov. 28 | 7:00| FOL Book Club – The Ride of her Life

Other News:

• We are crossing our fingers that our new book shelves will arrive this month. Please check our Facebook page for any closure information due to their arrival.

• We will be closed on November 24 for Thanksgiving.

• Watch the City’s new sign for our events

• Check out our Facebook page and our Website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events. If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.