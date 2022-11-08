GCSD music staff attend WI Music Education Conference

Glenwood City music educators Matt Lamb and Maddie LeBouton recently attended the Wisconsin Music Education Conference in Madison, WI.

This year’s event was held October 26 through October 29, 2022 at Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison. This conference, held by Wisconsin Music Educators Association (WMEA) in collaboration with Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA), will bring together Wisconsin educators, students, parents and music business industry professionals. The conference’s main goal is to share and learn, through high-quality professional learning opportunities. how we all can move forward and positively impact music education for all students, schools, and communities.

Ms. LeBouton had this to say, “One session I attended gave me great ideas for how to help give students more ownership in ensembles. With the great music being made here in Glenwood City, I look forward to helping students become more independent musicians.”

Highlights for Mr. Lamb was presenting a session “Nuts and Bolts of Middle School Jazz Ensemble” with Eric Becker (Baldwin-Woodville) and Adam Bever (Rice Lake). Additionally, Mr. Lamb served as the trombone and euphonium coach for the Middle School State Honors Band on Friday and Saturday. Lamb stated, “This experience allows me to interact and exchange ideas with music educators across the state. I am always able to bring something positive back to our school.”