BV schools to host Veterans’ Day programs

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Community School District will hold a pair of Veterans’ Day programs this Friday, November 11.

The Boyceville High School/Middle School will hold its annual program at 10:00 a.m. in the gymatorium.

Tiffany Creek Elementary students will honor all past and present verterans with a Veterans’ Day program at 1:30 p.m. that same day in the TCE gymnasium. Following the program, TCE will be serving cookies, coffee and water for veterans and their families.

Area veterans’ organizations will be a part of both programs.

All local veteran’s, community members and families of students are welcome to attend both programs this Veterans’ Day – Friday, November 11.